Audax Medical, Inc. Licenses Nanomolecule Technology from Northeastern University for COVID-19 Anti-Viral Therapy

CONCORD, Mass., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Audax Medical, Inc. has secured an exclusive worldwide license from Northeastern University for an advanced nanomolecular technology addressing the development of COVID-19 and other anti-viral therapies. In collaboration with Dr. Thomas Webster, Art Zafiropoulo Chair and Professor of Chemical Engineering at Northeastern University, the company adds to their existing anti-microbial and anti-infection development platforms.

"As the world endures and navigates the COVID-19 crisis, we are ambitiously directing the company's nanotechnology anti-infection platform to address promising novel COVID-19 anti-viral therapies," stated Mark Johanson, Audax's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to be working with Dr. Webster and his world-class research team on this critical therapeutic development program."

Research studies have shown that the company's self-assembled nanomolecule exhibits strong anti-microbial properties, while showing favorable cytotoxicity and anti-inflammatory attributes. Additional development efforts will target related biochemical and biophysiological testing of COVID-19 and other like viral molecules.

"We could not be more pleased to continue to partner with Audax and further advance these novel nanomolecules for anti-microbial applications and for controlling immune system responses to such microbes," explains Dr. Webster.

The company will continue to explore further clinical research and therapeutic development efforts that maximize the anti-viral capabilities of this important and novel anti-infection technology.

Audax Medical, Inc. is a privately owned medical technology company committed to the development of innovative, nanoscale regenerative and therapeutic anti-infection biomaterials.

