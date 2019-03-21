Audax Private Equity has sold CoolSys to a Private Equity Group of Ares Management

Headquartered in Brea, California, CoolSys is a leading refrigeration and HVAC services company, providing a full spectrum of services and solutions to customers in the retail, food service, commercial and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems through engineering and design, installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Since its founding in 2001, CoolSys has grown to employ more than 2,000 individuals who serve more than 4,000 customers across 30,000 individual locations in North America.

Lincoln acted as financial advisor to Audax Private Equity and CoolSys, working closely with its shareholders and management team throughout the sale process. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction.

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 15 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

Media Contact

Heidi Becker

Marketing Manager

+1 (312) 506-2739

hbecker@lincolninternational.com

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC

Related Links

http://www.lincolninternational.com

