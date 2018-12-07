Audentes Therapeutics to Present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases, today announced that Matthew R. Patterson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview and 2019 outlook at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at 3:30 pm PST.

To access a live webcast of the presentations, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors & News section of the Audentes website. Replays of live webcasts will be available on the Audentes website for approximately 30 days following the conferences.

About Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLD) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases. We are currently conducting Phase 1/2 clinical studies of our lead product candidates, AT132 for the treatment of X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM), and AT342 for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar syndrome. We have two additional product candidates in development, including AT982 for the treatment of Pompe disease, and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CASQ2-CPVT). We are a focused, experienced and passionate team committed to forging strong, global relationships with the patient, research and medical communities.

For more information regarding Audentes, please visit www.audentestx.com.

SOURCE Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.

