Audi Drive Progress Grant empowers collegiate women in STEM at Forbes Idea Incubator

This year, female students from the NYU Tandon School of Engineering were asked to think critically and help develop potential solutions that address the bias female consumers often experience in their car buying journey. The Forbes Idea Incubator is an extension of Audi of America's sponsorship of the 2021 Forbes Women's Summit that was held virtually on December 9, 2021. The Forbes Idea Incubator served as a platform to present the Audi Drive Progress Grant, a $50,000 fund providing financial assistance for student tuition and related expenses to the winning teams, for a fifth consecutive time. Since the inception of this program, Audi has donated more than $250,000 to students at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

"At Audi, we're committed to driving progress in gender equity and there's nothing more inspiring than watching the next generation of female innovators and leaders rise to the challenge," said Mirjam Abel, vice president of Digital Business at Audi of America and Audi Canada. "Audi is honored to partner with Forbes and NYU Tandon to support and empower today's young women in STEM."

Audi of America is committed to an inclusive and equitable workplace. By removing barriers to equity, inclusivity, growth and development, Audi is cultivating and promoting a diverse culture that helps enable women to achieve their highest potential.

At Audi of America, we believe the Future is Electric. By 2025, our U.S. model lineup will be 30 percent electrified, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Globally, we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050.

