Audi of America announces Sara Whiffen as VP of Strategy and New Business

"Sara joins Audi as a leader with deep experience reimagining and evolving business models," said Daniel Weissland, president, Audi of America. "She understands how to develop successful business strategy in today's competitive marketplace, and has the expertise needed to identify important growth opportunities for Audi in the U.S."

Most recently, Whiffen served as founder and CEO of Rohvi, a data-driven tech startup enabling mid-tier luxury and above fashion retailers to engage customers through strategic and sustainable trade-in programs. Prior to Rohvi, Whiffen worked as a managing partner at Insights Ignited as well as for Toyota North America as a managing director where she was responsible for strategy development and the execution of several new products and services.

"It's an extremely exciting time to join Audi, especially as the auto industry is reimagining mobility solutions with customer expectations at the core,'' said Whiffen. "I look forward to developing and deploying new strategies that offer customers greater flexibility and also drive our business."

Audi of America, Inc. and its U.S. dealers offer a full line of German-engineered luxury vehicles. AUDI AG is among the most successful luxury automotive brands, delivering about 1.845 million vehicles globally in 2019. In the U.S., Audi of America sold just over 224,000 vehicles in 2019 and launched the brand's first fully electric vehicle, the Audi e-tron – one of four fully electric models coming to the U.S. market in the next two years. Globally, the brand aims to be CO2 neutral by 2050. Visit audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com for more information regarding Audi vehicles and business topics.

