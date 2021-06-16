Audience-Based TV Buying Is On The Rise, Reveals New Survey of Agencies and Brand Marketers

"The TV advertising landscape is at an inflection point, with audience-based buying set to take over," said Danielle Delauro, Executive Vice President, VAB. "Our research shows that as advertisers were seeking new ways of planning, buying and measuring ROI due to the business impact of COVID, many turned to audience-based buying—which is now being increasingly embraced and continuing to gain momentum."



Among key takeaways:

Most marketers are currently using audience-based buying: 92% of marketers say they are adopting ABB to at least some degree.

92% of marketers say they are adopting ABB to at least some degree. Marketers believe in the business impact: 71% of large brand marketers say ABB can be extremely or very impactful on creating incremental reach.

71% of large brand marketers say ABB can be extremely or very impactful on creating incremental reach. The future is bright: 94% of small brand marketers, 90% of large brand marketers, 89% of small agencies and 85% large agencies believe that, over the next three years, the industry will significantly shift to audience-based buying.

Access the full report at https://thevab.com/insight/an-insiders-look .

To request an interview with a VAB representative, email [email protected].

ABOUT VAB

The Video Advertising Bureau (VAB)—whose members include the national TV networks alongside a broader community of influential media companies—is an insights-driven organization that inspires marketers to reimagine their media strategies resulting in smarter, more educated decisions. Visit VAB online and access its continuously growing content library at thevab.com .

ABOUT ADVERTISER PERCEPTIONS

Advertiser Perceptions is the global leader in research-based business intelligence for the advertising, marketing, and ad technology industries. Our expert staff delivers an unbiased, research-based view of the advertising market with analysis and solutions tailored to your specific KPIs and business objectives. These insights provide you with the confidence to make the very best organizational, sales, and / or marketing decisions, driving greater revenue and increased client satisfaction. Contact us today to check the status / health of your brand, and find out how our data-driven insights can help you achieve greater business success. 212-626- 6683 or [email protected].

SOURCE VAB

Related Links

https://thevab.com/

