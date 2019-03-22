audience.ai Expands Reach of Predictive Audience Segments with Adobe Audience Manager Collaboration

CHICAGO, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a fundamental lack of high performing data in the industry today, and when it does appear it lacks the scale to grow. Using 12 years of conversational analysis audience.ai has been solving this problem by getting ahead of consumer behaviors by listening for signals that inform its clients of what someone is going to do, rather than what they did do.

audience.ai uses a unique type of conversational analysis to build accurate data segments for online and offline targeting and has now made several of these segments available for instant use by customers of Adobe Audience Manager through Audience Marketplace. The segments will officially launch at Adobe Summit.

"We are delighted to have audience.ai in our platform. Their unique way of producing data using conversational analysis has led to great results for their clients, and we're excited to introduce them to ours," Judith Hammerman, Head of Audience Manager, Adobe.

Being months ahead of the competition with targeting is the best way for a brand to boost performance. audience.ai has seen particular success in predicting home movers.

"When we have a major life change such as moving to a new house we tend to go online and ask for help in all sorts of places. A few months out we might be interested in what the crime rate is in a certain area, or how housing prices have been changing. As we get closer moving, we have more specific asks such as transportation routes, all the way up to booking moving companies and getting cable installed," says Paul McIntyre, GM audience.ai.

"We have more than a decade of experience of translating what is said into what will happen."

In addition to home movers, audience.ai has built out a robust set of data segment around the home including new rented, imminent empty nesters, people looking for their first college place, mortgage seekers, major renovations project, those needing electrical work, those looking to fill in a pool, and more.

The data has translated into action for clients. One retailer was seeking an ROI from data for a number of years but faced the typical problem that good data often fails to scale. By matching their audience to that of audience.ai, they were delivered hundreds of high performing, hyper-focused segments that together provided results and scale.

To learn more about audience.ai, visit http://www.audience.ai, or read their publication at https://medium.com/audienceai.

Sales inquiries: 312.985.9700 / lauren.kelley@networkedinsights.com

Media enquiries: Dax Hamman, CMO @ audience.ai, dax.hamman@networkedinsights.com

Dax Hamman

CMO

audience.ai

dax.hamman@networkedinsights.com

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE audience.ai

Related Links

http://www.audience.ai

