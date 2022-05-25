Audio and Video Editing Software Market Size to Grow by USD 1.97 Bn| 45% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Audio And Video Editing Software Market: End-user Landscape

Based on the end-user, the commercial segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Audio And Video Editing Software Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. The US is a key market for audio and video editing software in North America.

Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Segmentation

The market is segmented as below:

End-user

Commercial



Personal

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Audio and Video Editing Software Market: Vendor Analysis

Acon AS

Adobe Inc.

Animoto Inc.

Apple Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

CyberLink Corp.

Avid Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Sony Corp.

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Audio And Video Editing Software Market Value Chain Analysis

Profit margin optimization and company strategy evaluation require an end-to-end understanding of the value chain. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.

The value chain of the global application software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Audio and Video Editing Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Acon AS, Adobe Inc., Animoto Inc., Apple Inc., Autodesk Inc., CyberLink Corp., Avid Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Sony Corp., and Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis for application software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Personal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Personal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Personal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acon AS

Exhibit 43: Acon AS - Overview



Exhibit 44: Acon AS - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Acon AS - Key news



Exhibit 46: Acon AS - Key offerings

10.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 47: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Adobe Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 50: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Animoto Inc.

Exhibit 52: Animoto Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Animoto Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Animoto Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 55: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Apple Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 60: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Autodesk Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Avid Technology Inc.

Exhibit 64: Avid Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Avid Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Avid Technology Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 67: Avid Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 CyberLink Corp.

Exhibit 68: CyberLink Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: CyberLink Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: CyberLink Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 71: CyberLink Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 72: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 75: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 77: Sony Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Sony Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Sony Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 80: Sony Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH

Exhibit 82: Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 83: Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology



Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

