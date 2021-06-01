Audio Tech Startup Revamps Inventive Guitar Multi-Effects Platform

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Student-led startup Chaos Audio returns to Kickstarter today with a much-improved version of their next-generation multi-effects guitar pedal, Stratus.

The company launched an initial Kickstarter back in November 2020, but the team decided to postpone the campaign to continue improving their Bluetooth-enabled guitar effects platform. The Chaos Audio team reached out to industry professionals, guitar enthusiasts, and musicians of every caliber and used their feedback to redesign multiple aspects of their original prototype.

Stratus, the versatile and affordable guitar pedal from the future. Stratus, the versatile and affordable guitar pedal from the future.

"Stratus retains the features that made it exciting in the first place," said Landon McCoy, CEO of Chaos Audio. "The looper, tuner, intuitive smartphone UI, and device customizability are all intact and we've made noticeable updates to the pedal's design."

Stratus has received more than a new coat of paint. The footswitch is now more tactile and reliable, the internal electronics are quieter and more responsive, and the smartphone app interface is cleaner and faster. Overall, the new pedal is more versatile, more affordable, and more intuitive.

Chaos Audio received funding from venture capital fund, TechFarms Capital, in large part due to the amount of hard work and dedication the team of five college students put into their invention. Their support has provided the team with more resources to improve their initial design.

"The team at Chaos Audio has really impressed us," said Steve Millaway, Managing Director of TechFarms Capital. Mr. Millaway was also the founder of several successful tech startups including semiconductor design company, Gain Technology Corporation. "I see a lot of myself in these young entrepreneurs. It is rare to see individuals with so much drive and passion for their work."

Chaos Audio's Stratus Kickstarter campaign launches today at 12:00PM EST and the reward tiers have been refocused and value oriented. The team is looking for $10,000 to help bring Stratus to market. More information can be found here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/chaosaudio/stratus-the-super-smart-stompbox

About Chaos Audio: Located in Panama City Beach, FL, Chaos Audio is an audio electronics company dedicated to delivering innovative products to musicians worldwide. See: ChaosAudio.com.

Media Contact: Armis Sunday, Marketing Coordinator, Chaos Audio, c: (850) 290-2033, e: [email protected]



SOURCE Chaos Audio LLC