HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking into prospective careers after graduation can be a nerve-wracking experience for many students. Browsing industries, positions, roles and responsibilities quickly becomes overwhelming during the job search process and the pressure is even higher when seeking an entry-level position. For students who have narrowed down their industry preference to the AV industry, there are a lot of career opportunities in the job market. Audio visual classroom expert, IVCi, discusses various career paths for students pursuing the AV industry.

AV Project Manager

The responsibilities of an audio visual project manager center around the supervision of all the AV projects on site. The duties of an AV project manager include handling contracting, in-house activity coordination, managing project schedules, inspecting installation work, and monitoring project communication and resources. To become an AV project manager, candidates should be equipped with solid project management skills, along with familiarity in the AV industry. Clear communication and time-management skills are also good tools to help you develop on this career path.

Audio Visual Installer

The job of an AV installer focuses around handling, installing, operating, and potentially maintaining AV technology set-ups. Usually this kind of position leans in favor of applicants with technical experience and certifications in handling AV technology. AV installers must handle a variety of different AV set-ups, from projectors to sound systems to broadcasting equipment. Skills in AV equipment operation and installation, as well as troubleshooting, are the most valuable, but a detail-oriented and diligent work mentality are also big pros.

Room Engineer/Designer

An AV room engineer, or architect is primarily responsible for designing, implementing, troubleshooting, and maintaining a room-based AV set-up. They are there to optimize the AV infrastructure to ensure its high functioning and efficient for the needs of the client. Some of their duties include coordinating with project managers to help meet client needs and preferences, engineering better customer solutions, training clients and their employees on the AV room operations, and helping clients with maintenance. An effective AV room engineer is equipped with valuable visualization and problem solving skills.

Live Events Manager/Professional

A live events manager or professional manages and operates the AV system for a live event or venue. Their regular tasks could include handling lighting, sound, visuals, and microphones for concerts, theater performances, lectures, or other types of live events. Knowledge of AV equipment in professional audio, video, lighting and staging equipment is often required, with skills like coordination, organization, and flexibility enhancing the way live event managers do their job. This career path may be more dynamic and require more travelling and weekend work, but it also may be a valuable and exciting experience for a student's first job out of school.

There are a variety of career paths to choose from in the AV industry, and it can be hard to narrow down exactly what kind of position you want early on. But, having at least an inkling of what fits your interests and career goals is a great start, and can help lead you to the right job.

