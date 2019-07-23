HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in technology are always met with prospects: what this can be used for, what the possibilities are, and where can we see this going are the main questions we ask ourselves when the latest technological developments are released. One of the major areas that many people think of when it comes to new technology is how it can be applied to the education space. What can technology do for how we, as students and teachers alike, learn, teach, study, and demonstrate? Audio visual classroom expert, IVCi, discusses what the future of audio visual technology has in store for higher education. Read on for more information.

Flipped Classrooms: Flipped classrooms are becoming increasingly common in higher education, with students mainly utilizing online materials to learn course content and attending class as a form of discussion and idea sharing. This learning style allows students to use quality online materials to learn and absorb content, anywhere, anytime, and any way they most prefer. The flipped classroom has only become available to students following the development of quality online audio visual lectures and comprehensive web materials, and its place as a mainstay in higher education will only increase as AV technology provides more, unique forms of online learning.

Content in higher education is naturally always changing, as new developments in politics, economics, science, and business happen every day. Staying up-to-date on content has always been a challenge for higher ed professors, but technology has empowered students and professors alike with access to an unlimited collection of constantly updated libraries of educational materials. Specialized collections of educational content updated regularly with the latest developments in any student or professor's selected field, so online learning content is accurate, up-to-date, and most importantly, available. Interactive Lessons: One of the most effective forms of learning is interacting with the material in a new and unique way, giving students a more personal learning experience. Interactive lessons have become more common with technological developments, as educational material can now be incorporated on smartphones and laptops with ease. Interactive lessons connect students with the material in new and exciting ways, such as using a phone application to learn a new language or requiring student groups to make PowerPoint lectures about a new topic each week.

Technology and education have long been in two separate spheres, but there are so many opportunities for deeper learning and understanding in higher education with the use of technological advancements in the audio visual experience. See what your classes can learn through the world wide web today.

