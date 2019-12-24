Audio Visual Classroom Solutions, IVCi, Discusses the 3 Trends Surrounding Campus AV Technology

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio visual classroom solutions, IVCi, discusses the three trends surrounding campus AV technology.

The learning environment in higher education classrooms has changed drastically. The days of notes on chalkboards and hand written assignments are over, making way for increasingly collaborative and interactive learning methods. Audio Visual (AV) technology has paved the path for this revolution. Here are three trends in campus AV technology that are happening now:

Displays and projectors are allowing for multi-user interactions within the classroom.



The number of interactive displays installed in colleges and universities continues to rise. Interactive displays and projectors allow educators and students to use several interactive pens at once to work together to solve equations, write notes, and share work. These smart boards are replacing traditional whiteboards, and the gamification of the work is replacing the traditional lecture model of higher education.



Apps are allowing for wireless collaboration and content sharing in real time.



AV systems that give students and educators ways to wirelessly share content and collaborate are gaining popularity in higher education. These apps allow for multiple people to display content via their laptops or other connected devices and interact with it. This is great for small classes, studying, and giving students a modern way to complete and present group projects.



Video conferencing is allowing educators to connect with remote students.



There are some predictions that college and university campuses will end up being entirely remote within a decade. While there's no way to know for sure if that will be the case, campuses are definitely better prepared for distance learners and remote students. Video conferencing software is gaining popularity at college and university campuses, as it's allowing educators and students to connect regardless of physical location. Educators can meet with students with the same effect as an in-person meeting and give lectures to students in different time zones simultaneously.

These trends are making a lasting impact on the way students learn in higher education. It will be interesting to see how they evolve and what further changes come for 2020.

