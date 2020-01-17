Audio Visual Classroom Solutions, IVCi, Discusses the Top 4 Benefits of AV Technology on Campus

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The role of technology in the classroom has drastically increased over the past few years. Now, it's an instrumental tool that enhances and expands the educational experience, both inside and outside of a traditional classroom. In higher education, audio visual technology has become an integral part of education.

Audio visual classroom solutions , IVCi, discusses the top four benefits of AV technology on campus.

A more interactive and collaborative learning experience. Schools equipped with AV technology allow for more flexibility and collaboration in the way students work. They can gather in huddle rooms and share or cast their screens to collaborate more smoothly than just with shared documents. Educators can also utilize AV technology to store and access content via the cloud and use AV tools to instantly share with the class and provide interactive lessons.

Engaging students near and far. AV technology allows lessons to be given to students who are present in a classroom and who are remote, simultaneously. Institutions with AV capabilities can expand their student population to anywhere in the world as well as offer fully or partially online degree programs. This is not only a great benefit for existing students, but is a great recruitment tool as well.

Accommodating larger learning groups. In the past, instructors had to rely on microphones and large projector screens to teach in large lecture halls with many students. Now, students can view classwork independently on their own devices, participate in interactive lessons, and view or hear information from far away without an issue.

Improve non-academic events. Although education is the main focus of a campus, extracurriculars play a crucial role in shaping the experience as a whole. Campuses can elevate their sporting events to the level of professional arenas with updated AV technologies including digital displays with 3D modeling and graphic or text overlays, powerful light displays, and crystal clear sound systems.

Higher education institutions should look into elevating their AV technology if they haven't done so already. This investment will allow them to provide a better educational experience and expand their capabilities like never before.

