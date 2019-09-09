Audio Visual Solutions Provider, IVCi, Discusses 4 Reasons Why Government Agencies Should Implement AV Technologies

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AV technology has its place in every modern industry and can be especially helpful in government agencies. Audio visual solutions provider, IVCi, discusses 4 reasons government agencies should implement AV technologies. Read on below to see why.

Improved operational efficiency: AV technology can help to speed up and simplify work processes within the office. Using video conferencing, online communication and collaboration software, and presentation AV infrastructure can give employees essential resources to communicate effectively with one another, as well as other government agencies. Monotonous work printouts can be digitized on screen for all employees to see, saving paper and reducing the tasks surrounding information distribution. On the constituent end, government agencies can utilize digital signage and live streams to involve and inform the public while enhancing the constituent experience. Streamline Collaboration: With so many different branches of government, it can be difficult to keep up on what kind of work every branch is pushing, pulling, discussing, and tabling. AV technologies empower government employees to keep in touch with one another in a face-to-face manner, without leaving their office. This ability allows employees to collaborate more frequently and thoroughly, so each government office is on top of what's going on around their city, county, or state, as well as the federal branches. Coordination and partnerships between government agencies can be a valuable result of this collaboration benefit. Enhanced responsiveness: AV technology allows information to travel across government agencies quickly and efficiently, meaning that responses to questions, requests, and collaborative projects are faster and more doable than long email chains. Employees will be more likely to answer requests and questions through a quick private message or video call. Utilizing digital signage or professional communication software can be effective ways to enhance your office's communication, and as a result, it's responsiveness. Reduce travel costs: Government agencies involve a lot of traveling, visiting constituents, attending meetings, and overseeing their districts. Implementing AV technologies can reduce this travel time, in turn reducing travel costs for the office as well. Instead of personally attending every meeting, a video conference can be held in its place and live streamed for the public. Another method to incorporate this technology is by reaching out to constituents through video content and other forms of media, bettering their online experience with the government agency.

AV technology can truly have a huge impact on how your government agency operates, increasing your collaboration and efficiency while reducing some costs. Find out what kind of AV technology is fit for your office today.

