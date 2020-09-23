AudioCodes Expands and Enhances Video Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams

New large meeting room video solutions and enhanced features and capabilities for small and mid-sized rooms deliver effective remote work solutions on Microsoft Teams

Highlights

AudioCodes Room Experience (RX) suite delivers a high quality, easy-to-use meeting experience for rooms of all sizes

The RX suite is evolving to deliver a high-quality, immersive experience for all meeting participants, whether office-based or working remotely

RXV80 audio/video bar delivers high quality video conferencing capabilities for small meeting rooms

- RXV80 is planned for general availability in Q4 2020 - RXV80 will include support for Microsoft Teams Rooms Announcing AudioCodes RXV100-B solution bundles, a series of Microsoft Teams Room video solutions for medium and large meeting rooms

- The RXV100-B solution bundles include the Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub 500 - and in future the Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub - as the video conference control device - The bundles will also include AudioCodes audio and video peripherals, Meeting Insights meeting productivity tool and AudioCodes network and device management tools AudioCodes Meeting Insights productivity and analysis solution is using Microsoft's in-meeting extensibility API to enhance the Teams in-meeting and post-meeting experience

Enterprise IT staff can leverage the AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) to centrally configure and monitor AudioCodes meeting room devices

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced a number of enhancements to its Room Experience (RX) suite of meeting room solutions for Microsoft Teams environments. As today's business meetings transition from primarily office-based staff to a mix of smaller groups in the office and increasing numbers of remote workers, the AudioCodes RX suite is evolving to deliver a high-quality, immersive experience for all participants. AudioCodes' latest enhancements relate to the RXV80 audio/video bar, the Meeting Insights meeting productivity tool and a new suite of Microsoft Teams Room video solution bundles for medium and large meeting rooms.

The RXV80 audio/video bar delivers high quality video conferencing capabilities for small and medium meeting rooms. It is currently under certification with Microsoft and is planned for general availability in Q4 2020.

AudioCodes announced a number of enhancements to the RXV80 audio/video bar for Teams meeting experience:

Bluetooth remote controller (RXV80RC) with illuminated Teams button, illuminated mute button and other function keys for simple control and use

Simple deployment with minimal cables, positioned above or below the TV screen, and can be used with wired or wireless networks

Support for features such as click-to-join and proximity join

AudioCodes will expand the RX suite with the RXV100-B video solution bundles for Microsoft Teams Rooms. The RXV100-B bundles include the Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub 500 - and in future the Lenovo ThinkSmart Hub - as the video conference control device and are designed to provide powerful and flexible video conferencing capabilities for medium and large meeting rooms. AudioCodes will provide a range of RXV100-B Microsoft Teams Rooms solution bundles to enable customers to select the optimal set of devices for their particular needs. The bundles will also include AudioCodes audio and video peripherals, Meeting Insights meeting productivity tool and AudioCodes network and device management tools

AudioCodes Meeting Insights productivity and analysis solution enables enterprises to capture, organize and share meeting content simply and effectively. AudioCodes now uses in-meeting interface to enhance the Teams experience during and after the meeting, integrating Meeting Insights functionality into the Teams client.

The AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) enables IT staff to centrally configure and monitor AudioCodes meeting room devices, helping reduce operational costs, increase efficiency and ensure a reliable and high-quality user experience.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with AudioCodes to deliver highly effective meeting room solutions for Microsoft Teams," said Joseph Mingori, General Manager & Executive Director, Lenovo Smart Collaboration Business Group. "We believe that the combination of Lenovo's leadership in ThinkSmart collaboration devices and AudioCodes' position in the Microsoft eco-system with its global presence and wide portfolio of products, solutions and services represent the perfect match that can enhance any enterprise's Teams meeting experience."

"The expansion of our offering for Microsoft Teams meeting spaces along with the enhancements to our existing products that we have announced are an important step forward for our collaboration with Microsoft," said Nimrode Borovsky, VP and GM, Enterprise at AudioCodes. "With Microsoft Teams growing in popularity and becoming a tool for enterprise collaboration worldwide, our broad range of meeting devices and software solutions ensures that enterprises can derive maximum benefit and productivity from their meeting spaces, regardless of location or size."

"Over the last few months we have seen huge growth in the demand for innovative and powerful solutions to boost the Microsoft Teams meeting experience," commented Albert Kooiman, Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. "Microsoft is pleased that AudioCodes, along with its partners, will be delivering a portfolio of devices that will provide quality and ease-of-use that enterprises demand to ensure their meeting spaces can offer the best meeting experience for all participants."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

