AudioCodes Introduces Meeting Insights™

Highlights

Enterprise corporate meetings are strategically important, bringing together key team members driving decisions, execution and planning

Meetings generate an untapped body of business intelligence data, expert opinions, and actionable insights – most of which are typically lost as soon as the meeting ends

AudioCodes Meeting Insights solution is an enterprise solution enabling enterprises to capture, organize, and share meeting content

Meeting Insights seamlessly delivers multi-modal and real-time access to key meeting moments, decisions taken and resulting action items

Meeting Insights ensures that anyone in an organization, whether they attended a meeting or not, can simply and efficiently analyze and act upon its content

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workforce, today announced Meeting Insights, an enterprise solution that is designed to easily capture, organize and share corporate meeting content assets using AudioCodes state-of-the-art Voice.AI technology.

Meeting Insights leverages years of VoIP leadership and enterprise market presence to power a new age of advanced voice analytics and meeting-generated insights. Capturing information from multiple sources spanning both in-room and remote participants connected from multiple locations, Meeting Insights seamlessly delivers multi-modal and real-time access to key meeting moments, decisions taken and resulting action items. The result is a robust solution that holds crucial information that would otherwise be lost.

"Business meetings are an essential part of business life, but even after the most strategic sessions, important information and key decisions can be lost or forgotten," commented Shabtai Adlersberg, AudioCodes President & CEO. "Relying on AudioCodes vast experience and know-how in voice and AI technology, Meeting Insights ensures that anyone in an organization, whether they attended a meeting or not, can simply and efficiently analyze and act upon its content, significantly improving organizations' ability to retain and share critical business data".

Common organizational use-cases of Meeting Insights include team collaboration sessions, training classes, recruitment interviews and sales reviews. With the solution currently in beta stage, these use-cases together with user feedback will serve as a basis for the general availability of Meeting Insights as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

