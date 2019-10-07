AudioCodes Introduces Room Experience Solutions in Collaboration With Dolby

Highlights

- AudioCodes Room Experience (RX) solutions are designed to address a wide range of customer room environments from the huddle room to the boardroom

- AudioCodes RX solutions are centrally provisioned and managed by the AudioCodes Device Manager, as part of One Voice Operations Center

- Dolby hardware and technology delivers an exceptional audio experience in rooms of all sizes, for more natural conversation

- AudioCodes RX solutions include AudioCodes Meeting Insights™, an enterprise solution that is designed to easily capture, organize and share corporate meeting content assets using AudioCodes state-of-the-art Voice.AI technology

LOD, Israel, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced it is partnering with Dolby to introduce Room Experience solutions that enhance meetings with excellent audio quality, post meeting analytics, and action item follow up.

AudioCodes' expertise in unified communications solutions and extensive partnerships with leading vendors, along with a global community of business partners, deliver unmatched technology proficiency and a comprehensive portfolio of networking solutions, personal productivity devices, and management applications under the AudioCodes One Voice offering. Complete with global presence and broad set of complementary professional services, AudioCodes brings a compelling proposition to businesses of all sizes, from large enterprises to small companies.

Dolby's advanced hardware design and audio technology deliver exceptional high definition sound for more natural conversations. The built in dynamic leveling automatically adjusts the audio level so that the far end hears voices at near the same level, boosting the sound of quiet or distant voices to help everyone be heard, even in rooms with poor acoustics. This hardware and technology will enhance AudioCodes RX solutions to offer a more advanced suite to its customers. The first device introduced as part of the collaboration with Dolby is the RX50 conference phone.

Part of the AudioCodes Room Experience solutions, is AudioCodes Meeting Insights, an enterprise solution that is designed to easily capture, organize and share corporate meeting content assets using AudioCodes state-of-the-art Voice.AI technology. Capturing information from multiple sources spanning both in-room and remote participants connected from multiple locations, Meeting Insights seamlessly delivers multi-modal and real-time access to key meeting moments, decisions taken and resulting action items. The result is a robust solution that holds crucial information that would otherwise be lost.

"Our collaboration with AudioCodes leverages the core strengths of both companies," commented Andrew Border, General Manager & Vice President, Communications Business Group at Dolby Laboratories. "It will enable AudioCodes to complement their portfolio with spectacular room collaboration solutions for their customers with Dolby's advanced hardware and best-in-class audio technology."

"We are excited to be partnering with Dolby to cater to the meeting rooms of our enterprise customers," commented Nimrode Borovsky, AudioCodes vice president and general manager, Enterprise. "Meetings are growing in importance in today's businesses, and bringing the right solutions is critical. AudioCodes Room Experience suite delivers productivity and excellent meeting experiences."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

