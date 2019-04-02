AudioCodes Mediant VE Session Border Controller Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

LOD, Israel , April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Microsoft Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling Software as a Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets

AudioCodes Mediant VE SBC is now available for deployment from the Azure Marketplace

Mediant VE is a highly scalable, virtualized SBC solution that delivers comprehensive SIP interoperability, strong security and superior voice quality

Mediant VE SBC is designed to enable effective deployment of voice services in private and public cloud environments

Like the other members of AudioCodes Mediant SBC family (Mediant 500, 800, 1000B , 2600, 4000 and 9000), Mediant VE SBC is officially certified as a Direct Routing SBC in Microsoft Teams environments

, 2600, 4000 and 9000), Mediant VE SBC is officially certified as a Direct Routing SBC in Microsoft Teams environments Teams Direct Routing enables seamless connectivity with SIP trunk networks and legacy telephony platforms

AudioCodes SBCs' certified support for Microsoft Teams media bypass delivers voice security, optimized media handling and bandwidth conservation

Mediant VE SBC is available from Azure Marketplace on a "try-before-you-buy" basis allowing customers to trial the solution free of charge before live deployment

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the availability of the Mediant VE Session Border Controller (SBC) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Mediant VE SBC users can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

The Mediant VE is a highly scalable, virtualized SBC solution that delivers comprehensive SIP interoperability, strong security and superior voice quality. It offers full SBC functionality for enterprises and service providers looking to virtualize their communications infrastructure. Along with the rest of the AudioCodes Mediant SBC family (Mediant 500, 800, 2600, 4000 and 9000 models), the Mediant VE is certified for Direct Routing in Microsoft Teams environments, enabling customers to interconnect seamlessly with SIP trunking services and existing telecommunications platforms. This includes support for media bypass functionality which offers voice security, optimized media handling and bandwidth conservation in Teams environments. In addition, built-in support for advanced wideband codecs SILK and Opus allows customers to enjoy a high-quality voice experience.

Mediant VE SBC is available from Azure Marketplace on a "try-before-you-buy" basis allowing customers to trial the solution free of charge before live deployment. Customers can experience the full functionality of the VE SBC with a limited session license.

"We are pleased that our Mediant VE SBC is now listed in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," commented Nimrode Borovsky, VP of Global Marketing at AudioCodes. "Being listed in Azure Marketplace simplifies deployment of our virtualized SBC solutions, enabling customers to accelerate the delivery of cloud-based voice services such as hosted telephony, unified communications and contact centers."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We are happy to welcome the AudioCodes Mediant VE SBC solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling finished Software as a Service (SaaS) applications and premium datasets. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2019 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contact

Shirley Nakar - Orgad

Director, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

shirley@audiocodes.com

IR Agency Contact

Rob Fink, Managing Director

Hayden IR

Tel: +1-646-415-8972

rob@haydenir.com

SOURCE AudioCodes

Related Links

http://www.audiocodes.com

