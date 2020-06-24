AudioCodes Reported as Fastest Growing Enterprise SBC YoY in 1Q20 by Omdia

LOD, Israel, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Omdia's report Enterprise SBCs and VoIP Gateways Quarterly Market Tracker: Q1 2020 reports that AudioCodes experienced a 24% year over year growth in SBC revenues in Q1 2020, more than any of the other vendors covered in the report during the quarter

AudioCodes ranked second among enterprise SBC vendors in the report with 17% overall revenue market share

AudioCodes Mediant SBCs deliver seamless voice connectivity for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing, bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) and work-at-home solutions, service provider all-IP migration, WebRTC and cloud real-time communications

Mediant SBCs are certified for use with leading unified communications (UC) and contact center (CC) solutions, as well as SIP trunk services worldwide

AudioCodes Mediant family includes virtualized and cloud-native SBCs suitable for deployment in public and private clouds, as well as hardware appliances for customers looking for on-premises integration

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues from its enterprise session border controllers (SBC) solutions in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019 exceeded that of all other vendors covered in Omdia's report Enterprise SBCs and VoIP Gateways Quarterly Market Tracker: Q1 2020. According to the Omdia report, AudioCodes' SBC revenues grew 24% in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019.

AudioCodes is ranked second among the SBC vendors covered in the report with 17% overall revenue market share during Q1 2020.

Ideal for deployment in bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) scenarios, all-IP migration, work-at-home solutions and cloud real-time communications, AudioCodes' Mediant SBCs are available as virtualized and cloud-native platforms (suitable for deployment in public and private cloud environments), as well as hardware appliances for customers looking for on-premises integration. Mediant SBCs are certified for use with SIP trunk providers worldwide and leading unified communications and contact center solutions. They offer security and broad interoperability with virtually any SIP-based voice platform or network.

Featuring an integrated WebRTC gateway, Mediant SBCs bring next-generation, high-quality browser-based communications to enterprises and contact centers, including advanced solutions for work-at-home.

"Our first quarter analysis shows that AudioCodes continues to demonstrate consistent growth in the enterprise SBC space," said Diane Myers, Chief Analyst, Enterprise Collaboration. "Today's digital economy calls for employees and contact center agents to work from the office or home while collaborating and communicating efficiently, the enterprise SBC is critical for facilitating secured, high quality and flexible real time collaboration."

"The excellent YoY growth in revenues from sales of our SBCs in Q1 2020 as reported by Omdia is a testament to the value our SBCs offer our worldwide customer base," said Yehuda Herscovici, VP Product at AudioCodes. "The solid demand for our SBCs during Q1 2020 stems from their popularity in emerging areas such as Microsoft Teams, all-IP migration and facilitating secure voice communications for work-at-home employees and contact center agents."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

