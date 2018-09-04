AudioEye Selected by Fashion Brand NYDJ as Web Accessibility Solution

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ :AEYE ) ("AudioEye" or the "Company"), the leader in cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital content accessibility solutions and the only web accessibility company leading with technology for sustainable compliance with ADA-related requirements and enhanced user experience, today announced it has been selected by NYDJ, an L.A.-based fashion brand and a pioneer in denim fit technology, which has established the company as a leader in women's denim and apparel, to provide a comprehensive and sustainable digital accessibility solution on its corporate site at NYDJ.com.

"We are proud to include NYDJ as one of our clients," said AudioEye CEO Todd Bankofier. "Their goals are very similar to our own. NYDJ products provide a fashion experience for women that is inclusive for all women, regardless of their height or frame. AudioEye provides an inclusive experience for people no matter what their abilities. We have several clients in fashion and retail; adding another high-profile brand to our client roster validates our position that real inclusivity can't be achieved unless you take a holistic approach that includes usability."

Through its Ally Managed Service, AudioEye will make the NYDJ.com site more accessible and usable in three phases. In Phase I, the AudioEye technology will work in the background of the site to identify the range of accessibility issues and risks, with the most common errors fixed automatically by the company's dynamic remediation technology. It is this technology, or Accelerator, that allows AudioEye to efficiently streamline the process and guarantee speed-to-compliance with ADA-related requirements.

Throughout all phases, the Digital Accessibility Platform, or DAP, automatically detects certain violations of Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA Success Criteria, allowing all issues and risks to be tracked and audited. This ensures client sites can grow without alteration to form or function. Working in the background and conducting automated and manual testing, AudioEye will continually monitor the site for sustainable compliance.

In addition to dynamic remediation, both automated and manual testing, and monitoring, upon entering Phase III of the preliminary process, the NYDJ site will feature the AudioEye Trusted Certification, a public display of the company's ongoing commitment to accessibility and the status of a site's accessibility. A dedicated Help Desk, which allows end-users to report any accessibility issues encountered directly to AudioEye, will also be deployed on the site.

"While we understand and appreciate the legal landscape for any entity with an online presence, and especially in the retail space," said Mr. Bankofier, "We have great respect for our clients and partners as they go beyond the minimum requirements of accessibility by providing their end-users with enhanced usability through the Ally Toolbar."

The Ally Toolbar, a proprietary assistive tool, allows end-users to personalize and enhance their experience. "The Ally Toolbar has considerations including dyslexic fonts, adjustments to color contrast, font size and navigation, keyboard controls, a player that will read visitors content and the ability to use voice commands to navigate; the toolbar serves individuals who face barriers from low vision to paraplegia," said Mr. Bankofier.

NYDJ joins several iconic and luxury fashion and retail brands working with AudioEye, among them Canali, the 80+ year tailor-made Italian luxury and men's brand.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content.

Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Atlanta and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit https://www.audioeye.com.

Founded in 2003 in Los Angeles as Not Your Daughter's Jeans, NYDJ is a denim and apparel brand designed to make women feel fabulous, confident, sexy, and amazing. Believing that "Fit is Everything," NYDJ is renowned for pioneering fit technology in denim and an inclusive size range that spans petite, plus, tall, and maternity so every woman can enjoy comfortable, flattering jeans that feel like they were made just for her. Every pair of NYDJ jeans and pants feature exclusive Lift Tuck® Technology that slims in the front and lifts in the back, contouring curves so that customers look, feel, and buy one size smaller. With a cult following and a transformative fit, NYDJ is a brand that values customer intimacy, innovation and community. Now with an assortment that includes tops, pants and other apparel, NYDJ is sold in better department stores and over 7,000 global points of retail distribution. For more information, visit NYDJ.com.

Any statements in this press release about AudioEye's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "plan", "will", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "positioned", "strategy", "outlook" and similar words. You should read the statements that contain these types of words carefully. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including the risk that the Company's bookings will not increase as currently expected or at all. There may be events in the future that AudioEye is not able to predict accurately or over which AudioEye has no control. Other risks are described more fully in AudioEye's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect management's analysis as of the date of this press release and AudioEye urges you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. AudioEye does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to such forward-looking statements to reflect events or uncertainties after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

