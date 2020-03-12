AudioEye Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Call for Monday, March 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TUCSON, Ariz., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), an industry-leading software solution delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Unaudited financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 23, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: (877) 407-9208

International number: (201) 493-6784

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 30, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13699208

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading software solution delivering immediate ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital accessibility, helping creators get accessible and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Uber, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers Machine Learning/AI-driven accessibility without fundamental changes to site architecture. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:

AudioEye, Inc.

Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860

