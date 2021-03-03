AudioEye Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TUCSON, Ariz., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: (877) 407-9208

International number: (201) 493-6784

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 18, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (844) 512-2921

International replay number: (412) 317-6671

Replay ID: 13715260

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping content creators get accessible, and supporting them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture. The Company also provides source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release about AudioEye's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, prospects, financial condition, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe", "anticipate", "should", "intend", "plan", "will", "expects", "estimates", "projects", "positioned", "strategy", "outlook", "forecast" and similar words. You should read the statements that contain these types of words carefully. Such forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenue for the current period and future periods. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including the variability of AudioEye's revenue and financial performance; changes in timing of customer contracts and/or the recognition of revenue related thereto; risks associated with product development and technological changes; the acceptance of AudioEye's products in the marketplace by existing and potential future customers; competition; general economic conditions; and uncertainties regarding the impact on our business and the overall economy from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. These and other risks are described more fully in AudioEye's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including AudioEye's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on August 13, 2020, Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 13, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be events in the future that AudioEye is not able to predict accurately or over which AudioEye has no control. Forward-looking statements reflect management's view as of the date of this press release, and AudioEye urges you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. AudioEye does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or uncertainties or otherwise after the date hereof.

Corporate Contact:

AudioEye, Inc.

Dr. Carr Bettis, Executive Chairman

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

