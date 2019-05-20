AudioEye to Participate at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference on May 22, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), a leading provider of digital accessibility solutions that provide barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities, is scheduled to participate at the 20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference, which is being held on May 22-23, 2019 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

AudioEye Executive Chairman Carr Bettis and Chief Executive Officer Todd Bankofier are scheduled to hold a fireside chat with B. Riley FBR Analyst Zach Cummins on Wednesday, May 22 at 4:00 p.m. Pacific time. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts at the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with AudioEye management, please contact the company's investor relations team at AEYE@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is a technology company serving businesses committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

AudioEye's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "AEYE." The Company maintains offices in Tucson, Scottsdale, Atlanta, New York and Washington D.C. For more information about AudioEye and its online accessibility solutions, please visit www.audioeye.com.

Corporate Contact:

AudioEye, Inc.

Todd Bankofier, Chief Executive Officer

tbankofier@audioeye.com

(520) 308-6140

Investor Contact:

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

AEYE@gatewayir.com

(949) 574-3860

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

