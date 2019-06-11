Audiological Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Audiological Devices Market: Overview

This report analyzes the global audiological devices market in terms of its current and future scenario. Hearing impairment or hearing loss occurs when there is an issue with one or more parts of the ear - the part of the brain that is responsible for controlling the hearing or the nerves in the ears - thereby reducing the ability of hearing. 'Impairment' means something is not functioning appropriately or correctly, as it should. In hearing loss, the person may be able to hear some sounds or nothing at all. The cause of hearing loss can include age and exposure to loud noise, which are considered to be the two most common causes. According to WHO, hearing loss may result from complications at birth, genetic causes, chronic ear infections, certain infectious diseases, the use of particular drugs, exposure to excessive noise, and ageing. Around 60% of childhood hearing impairment is because of preventable causes. Around, 1.1 billion young people (ages between 12–35 years) are considered to be at risk of hearing loss due to exposure to noise in recreational settings. Audiological devices comprise instruments used for the diagnosis and treatment of hearing impairment.







Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5775445/?utm_source=PRN







This report on the global audiological devices market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about different segments of the market.The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, disease type, end-user, and geography.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section.Moreover, the section comprises the company profiles with a business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market.



It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of geography, and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the audiological devices market.



Global Audiological Devices Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global audiological devices market has been segmented into hearing aids, cochlear implants, bone-anchored hearing aids, and diagnostic devices.The hearing aids segment has been further divided into in-the-ear hearing aids (ITE), receiver-in-the-ear hearing aids (RITE), behind-the-ear hearing aids (BTE), and canal hearing aids (CHA).



Additionally, the diagnostic devices segment has been further divided into audiometers, octoscopes, and tympanometers.In terms of disease type, the global audiological devices market has been classified into otosclerosis, Meniere's disease, acoustic tumors, otitis media, and others.



In terms of end-user, the global audiological devices market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and clinics.The global audiological devices market has been analyzed based on technology trends, research and developmental activities, and presence of key players in the region.



Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period of 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Audiological Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global audiological devices market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in these regions: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and their key countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2018-2026, considering 2017 as the base year. This report also covers the competitive scenario of the market in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report profiles major players operating in the global audiological devices market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, and business strategies.Major companies profiled in this report are William Demant Holding A/S, GN Store Nord A/S, Sonova, WIDEX A/S, Sivantos Pte.



Ltd., Medtronic, Starkey, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., AUDITDATA, and Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.



The global audiological devices market has been segmented as mentioned below:



Audiological Devices Market, by Product

Hearing aids

Behind-the-Ear (BTE) aids

Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) aids

In-the-Ear (ITE) aids

Canal hearing aids Canal hearing aids (CHA)

Cochlear implants

Bone anchored hearing aids

Diagnostic devices

Audiometers

Otoscopes

Tympanometers



Audiological Devices Market, by Disease Type

Otosclerosis

Meniere's Disease

Acoustic Tumors

Otitis Media

Others



Audiological Devices Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics



Audiological Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5775445/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

