AuditMap.ai and Deloitte Canada Leverage Latest In Artificial Intelligence To Enhance Internal Audit

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AuditMap Technologies Incorporated (AuditMap.ai), an Ottawa-based software company, and Deloitte Canada are pleased to announce an ongoing alliance agreement to deploy the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance internal audit services.

As businesses strive to anticipate risks in an increasingly fast-paced environment, and identify key insights and opportunities for success, technology deployment within the internal audit space is advancing rapidly. The collaboration between AuditMap.ai and Deloitte Canada sees a unique opportunity to support current and future clients in increasing their capacity to make strategic decisions, identify and proactively address risks facing their businesses, and explore key insights in real-time.

"We're excited to continue forging our relationship with AuditMap.ai, especially as it means delivering cutting edge AI technology to our clients," said Tim Scott, National Managing Partner, Internal Audit Services at Deloitte Canada. "Over the past several months, we've fostered a strong working relationship with the team at AuditMap, helping foster their groundbreaking platform, and we look forward to continuing our efforts in helping our clients identify key insights, analyze risks, and conduct audits with ease."

AuditMap.ai has created a solution for developing a view of business exposures, which has always been a strenuous task for teams to tackle. The AI-powered tool, among other things, unlocks the wealth of knowledge held in audit documentation by extracting key statements of interest (e.g. Risks and Risk Trends) while providing an easy-to-use interface to explore them.

"We've been working with the Canadian team at Deloitte for the past several months and are looking forward to learning more as the relationship brings Deloitte closer to enhanced engagements with their clients using AuditMap's AI platform," said Mathieu Lemay, CEO & Co-Founder of AuditMap.ai. "This alliance proves that we're stronger together and we can't wait to see what the future holds."

About AuditMap

AuditMap.ai is a Canadian company that creates tools for the enhancement of human auditors. At our core, we are a dedicated, multi-disciplinary team of professionals, including Ph.Ds in artificial intelligence, and internal audit subject matter experts. We strive to increase audit coverage and eliminate the tedious lifting that bottlenecks your workflow. The AI-powered tool unlocks the wealth of knowledge held in internal audit documentation by extracting key statements of interest (e.g. Risks and Controls).

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights, and service to address clients' most complex business challenges. Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.

Our global Purpose is making an impact that matters. At Deloitte Canada, that translates into building a better future by accelerating and expanding access to knowledge. We believe we can achieve this Purpose by living our shared values to lead the way, serve with integrity, take care of each other, foster inclusion, and collaborate for measurable impact.

To learn more about Deloitte's approximately 312,000 professionals, over 12,000 of whom are part of the Canadian firm, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter , Instagram , or Facebook.

