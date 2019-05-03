AuditOne Inc is now AuditOne LLP

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AuditOne LLP has formed from AuditOne Inc. due to recent growth our quality SOC audit services has generated. Managing Partner, Bud Genovese, is proud to announce that Jennifer Ho and Matthew Sung have joined AuditOne under the new name -AuditOne LLP. Jennifer, a UC Berkeley graduate, was most recently at Deloitte, and Matthew, a Boston College grad, was at BDO, LLP. Both add to the existing exceptional audit staff of AuditOne.

AuditOne LLP remains the cost-effective, quality leader in SOC audits, with the singular mission of providing SOC audit services. Our exclusive SOC audit focus provides you the advantage of the very best in expertise during the fieldwork and all through the audit process.

AuditOne's expert staff in information security and compliance assurance efficiently and effectively assist clients meet the rigorous standards for SOC compliance. Our deep technical staff can help your firm meet and maintain SOC requirements with SOC controls risk assessments, network penetration testing, as well as cost effective SOC 1, SOC 2 or SOC 3 reviews. Our specialty is your edge. https://www.auditonellp.com.

