Audubon Starts Home Sales, Welcomes First Model Home

Devon Street Homes has also started sales in Audubon. The builder is expected to open a model in May to showcase home designs priced from the $220,000s that can accommodate up to five bedrooms and options such as covered patios, media rooms, and home offices. Sizes range from 1,500 to 2,662 square feet.

Homes will feature "transitional" architecture, with exterior material choices designed to complement the homes' natural surroundings. Plus, all Audubon homeowners will enjoy front yard maintenance that is included in the annual homeowner association dues.

"Homeowners will benefit from an excellent location near plenty of shopping, dining, entertainment, and employment, as well as on-site retail and a number of parks and other amenities," said Sam Yager, Vice President of Audubon Magnolia Development, LLC.

These first homes in Audubon are designed for 40-foot and 50-foot homesites. This initial phase of development will later feature larger, 60-foot and 70-foot properties.

"With the size of our community, we are able to offer a wide variety of floor plans to suit buyer needs," Yager said.

Also included in Phase 1 is Screech Park, offering a play structure, swings, bench seating, activity lawns, trails, and a Screech Owl habitat.

Future amenities will include more parks, ponds, trails, clubhouse, resort-style pool, children's pool, covered pavilions, and a food truck park. The community will also feature open spaces and forested environments.

Audubon's master plan dedicates approximately 550 acres for mixed-use development, including a future town center with retail, dining, and other offerings.

"Audubon is designed to be a walkable community filled with beautiful homes that have easy access to community amenities and destination shopping and dining," Yager said. "Every home is situated to be within a five-minute walk of a trail, a park, or another amenity. Our residents will enjoy an enviable lifestyle."

Located at the intersection of SH 249 tollway and FM 1488, Audubon rests in the City of Magnolia's extra-territorial jurisdiction. Children will attend schools within the Magnolia Independent School District. Learn more at www.audubonliving.com.

