Auerbach Funds, Elevation Realty, and Bayview collaborate on $26.9M refinancing for Laredo, TX Asset

Rio Norte Shopping Center is situated on 16.7 acres at 5404 San Bernardo in Laredo, a border town that pulls from an extended trade area that covers a large portion of south Texas and stretches deep into the interior of Mexico. International shoppers from Mexico account for more than half of Laredo's $3.6 billion in gross retail sales. Located directly off Interstate 35, the center is visible to more than 113,378 vehicles per day and is in the heart of Laredo's retail core that includes a Walmart Supercenter and the Mall del Norte, a 1.2 million-square-foot super regional mall. Anchored by the top-performing Ross Dress for Less in Texas, Rio Norte Shopping Center is also home to Michael's Petco, Dollar Tree, Shoe Carnival, Five Below, dd's discounts, Spec's and more.

Of the transaction, Peter Auerbach, Founder and Managing Partner of Auerbach Funds, LLC stated "We are pleased with the progress we have made on this investment. This particular transaction represented a group effort to lease space that was left vacant by the Toys R Us bankruptcy, at a higher rate, with an excellent tenant in Ross Dress for Less. The refinancing proceeds and the accretive loan with our new friends at Bayview came as a result of creative leasing efforts by Elevation Realty, the hard work of our friend Dustin Dulin at JLL, and the tenacity of our legal team at Holland and Knight, spearheaded by Janis Schiff. This collaboration is a symbol of teamwork and mutually respectfully business dealings. We are looking forward to working with the team at Bayview again, particular Matthew Philip and Brian Selander."

About Auerbach Funds

Auerbach Funds is a privately held real estate investment fund Manager currently operating two fully discretionary private equity funds. The Group seeks to provide investors with consistent returns while managing risk. The firm believes in the ability to create transformational change to assets, and in turn, to the communities surrounding them. Auerbach's Funds invests in distressed, deep value-add investments in both primary and secondary markets throughout the United States and follow an opportunistic strategy. The company typically investments in under-managed assets, distressed assets, REOs, and risk mitigated developments in the retail, industrial, office, multi-family, medical office and manufacturing asset classes. Visit auerbachfunds.com to learn more.

About Elevation Real Estate Group, LLC

Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Elevation Real Estate Group, LLC is a full-service real estate company specializing in development, acquisition, leasing and management of commercial properties, primarily throughout the Southeast. For more information, visit elevation-re.com.

About Bayview

Bayview Commercial Mortgage Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bayview Asset Management, LLC ("BAM") that originates and acquires commercial and multi-family loans across the United States.

Contact: Diana Davidson, (646) 992-4670, diana@auerbachfunds.com

