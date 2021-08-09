Aug. 11 (8/11) Serves As Convenient Reminder For Pennsylvania Residents To Always Contact 811 Before Digging

When calling 811, homeowners and contractors are connected to Pennsylvania 811, the local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of their intent to dig. Requests can also be made online at www.pa1call.org/notify . Professional locators then arrive at the digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags, spray paint or both.

Striking a single line can cause injury, repair costs, inconvenient outages and fines. Every digging project, no matter how large or small, warrants contacting 811 by phone or online. Installing a mailbox, building a deck, planting a tree and laying a patio are just some examples of digging projects that need a call to 811 before starting.

"On Aug. 11 and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to use the 811 service before digging to reduce the risk of striking an underground utility line," said Bill Kiger, President/CEO for Pennsylvania 811. "Calling 811 or visiting www.pa1call.org/notify is really the only way to know which utilities are buried in your area so that you can dig safely."

The depth of utility lines can vary for a number of reasons, such as erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Utility lines need to be properly marked because even when digging only a few inches or digging in a location that's previously been marked, the risk of striking an underground utility line still exists.

Visit www.paonecall.org for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.

SOURCE Pennsylvania One Call System, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paonecall.org

