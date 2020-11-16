Augmedix Announces New Chief Technology Officer, Saurav Chatterjee, PhD

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmedix today announced that Saurav Chatterjee has been hired by Augmedix as Chief Technology Officer.

Saurav Chatterjee is well-versed in healthcare-centric artificial intelligence (AI) platforms.

Prior to joining Augmedix, he most recently served as Vice President of Engineering at Lumiata, Inc., where he led the engineering team that built a leading AI platform, focusing specifically on transforming, cleaning, enriching, featurizing and visualizing healthcare data, and on building, deploying and operationalizing machine learning and deep-learning models at scale.

Earlier he was Senior Director at Asurion, where his team conceived of and built AVA, an AI-based conversational bot platform that improved the customer and human agent experience. In addition to building natural-language-processing (NLP) models, his team built a platform that worked across web, short message service (SMS), interactive voice response (IVR), and a dialog engine and knowledge repository to respond to customer requests appropriately.

He has also served as Chief Architect at Visa, where he worked on Visa Checkout. Earlier he was the Chief Architect at Orative Corp., which was acquired by Cisco Systems. Before that he was the Chief Scientist at AlterEgo Networks, which was acquired by Macromedia/Adobe.

"We are honored that Saurav has joined Augmedix," noted Manny Krakaris, Augmedix Chief Executive Officer. "His vast experience in developing AI/NLP platforms, particularly in the field of healthcare technology, will bolster Augmedix's position as a leader in remote medical documentation."

Chatterjee earned a Bachelor's Degree, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and received his PhD in Computer Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University.

Chatterjee is the author of over 50 patents and is a frequent contributor to academic journals. He is also a speaker at numerous AI and computer science conferences.

About Augmedix

Augmedix converts natural clinician-patient conversation into medical documentation and provides live support, including referrals, orders, and reminders, so clinicians can focus on what matters most: patient care.

The Augmedix platform is powered by a combination of proprietary automation modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations to generate accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation.

Augmedix services are compatible with over 35 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems supporting telemedicine, medical offices, clinics, and hospitals. We estimate that our solution saves clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increases productivity by as much as 20%, and increases certain clinicians' satisfaction with work-life balance by 49%.

For more information, visit www.augmedix.com .

