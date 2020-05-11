Augmedix Introduces New Services that Increase Clinician Productivity and Enhance the Clinician-Patient Relationship

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmedix now offers two tiers of best-in-class medical documentation services so clinicians can focus less on administrative tasks and more on what matters most: patient care.

Augmedix Live, provides remote medical documentation and live clinical support. The service encompasses interactive two-way communication with remote tech-enabled assistants who provide real-time Order Support, Referral Support, and Reminder Support, which includes reminders regarding HCC (Hierarchical Condition Category).

"By expanding our services, Augmedix can better address the critical needs of clinicians," said Manny Krakaris, Augmedix Chief Executive Officer. "The Augmedix Live service offers our customers three clinical support features, allowing clinicians to make better use of their time while providing better patient care."

Augmedix Notes, has been developed for clinicians who prefer asynchronous medical documentation and do not require real-time clinical support. The remote assistants use information captured during the clinic visit and optional post-visit dictation to create the medical documentation.

"Augmedix Notes service helps me work faster," reported Dr. Jed Grisel, Otorhinolaryngologist at Texoma ENT & Allergy in Wichita Falls, Texas. "The service streamlines my workflow and captures details from natural conversations."

The Augmedix platform livestreams clinic visits to human-expert assistants through smartphones or Google Glass. The Augmedix assistants leverage proprietary automation technology, including speech-to-text software and natural-language-processing modules, to create timely, accurate and structured EHR notes from natural clinician-patient conversation. Neither service requires clinicians to alter their workflow by dictating word-for-word or speaking "wake words."

"Our ability to offer a full suite of services and platform capabilities positions Augmedix to serve a greater number of clinicians, in ever-more flexible ways," said Ian Shakil, Augmedix Founding Chairman. "We remain steadfast in our mission to dramatically reverse clinician burnout trends, improve patient access, and boost clinician productivity across the nation."

About Augmedix

Augmedix provides remote medical documentation and live clinical support so clinicians can focus less on administrative tasks and more on what matters most: patient care.

The Augmedix platform converts natural clinician-patient conversation into accurate, comprehensive, and timely-delivered medical documentation. The platform is powered by a combination of proprietary natural-language-processing modules and human-expert assistants operating in HIPAA-secure locations.

Augmedix services are compatible with over 45 specialties and are trusted by over one dozen American health systems supporting telemedicine, medical offices, clinics and hospitals. The services have proven to save clinicians 2–3 hours per day, increase productivity by as much as 30% and improve work-life satisfaction by 40%.

