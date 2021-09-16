Augmented Analytics Market size to increase over $ 17 Bn during 2020-2024 | New Opportunities in Application Software Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Technavio's augment analytics market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
Sep 16, 2021, 01:30 ET
The augmented analytics market is poised to grow by USD 17.44 billion during 2020-2024. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period.
The report on the augmented analytics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies the popularity of SOA among end-users as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
The Augmented Analytics Market is segmented by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). The rising number of product launches will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The augmented analytics market covers the following areas:
Augmented Analytics Market Sizing
Augmented Analytics Market Forecast
Augmented Analytics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- MicroStrategy Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Qlik Technologies Inc.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Sisense Inc.
- TIBCO Software Inc.
Global Edge Computing Market - Global edge computing market is segmented by end-user (industrial manufacturing, telecom, mobility, government, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Big Data Services Market - Global big data services market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market Outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Market segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of smart cities
- Increasing number of strategic alliances
- Rising number of product launches
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
