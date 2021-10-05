Augmented and virtual reality reshapes how the field service and construction workforce utilize and service equipment

Organizations across the world are experiencing significant worker shortages , which contributes to knowledge loss, decreased productivity and lost revenue due to equipment downtime. Heavy equipment operation requires specialized knowledge and skillsets that take significant time to learn and develop. For these types of organizations with specialized technicians, the worker shortage is a more acute and immediate challenge. Librestream's AR solutions incorporate a deep knowledge network that records critical data operators use to make real-time decisions and get new workers up to speed quickly, effectively, and safely.

"Today's heavy equipment is increasingly complex. It is essential that workers have access to the right knowledge and tools at the right time," said Charlie Neagoy, SVP of Customer Success at Librestream. "Our advanced technology solutions scale knowledge across workforces to make organizations more efficient, resilient, and adaptable by enabling organizations to inspect, diagnose, and repair any piece of equipment from anywhere in the world and through almost any device."

Librestream longtime partner, RealWear, produces the HMT-1, a ruggedized assisted reality device that navigates the Librestream software with simple voice commands to record and communicate with remote experts.

"Wearables paired with assisted reality platform solutions are achieving the future of frontline work," RealWear Chief Product Officer Rama Oruganti said. "Our hands-free devices are compatible with PPE and can be operated in extremely loud, cold, windy, wet, dusty or other harsh environments. When paired with Librestream's Onsight solution, today's modern industrial worker can feel empowered to safely and efficiently access the right information, when it's needed, to complete tasks."

NOV developed TrackerVision ™, a custom application that utilizes the hands-free devices from RealWear and Librestream's Onsight collaboration solutions to connect field personnel with remote experts around the world. NOV's global aftermarket organization currently support customers across multiple languages and geographies using interactive schematics and drawings to deliver immediate support.

"When global operations slowed down and travel restrictions were rising, we already had the infrastructure in place to support our customers' operations," said Katie Saski, NOV's Director of Sales. "We are able to offer 24/7 global service and support to our customers without increasing downtime due to travel or even quarantine time. Offering remote Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT's) has saved our customers anywhere from 4 to 8 days of travel, plus expenses. From real-time inspections of marine resources in port to troubleshooting a piece of equipment on an offshore exploration rig in the remote waters off Australia, TrackerVision has ensured that NOV's customers are able to maintain uptime and operations continue as intended. For NOV's global customers, the value of TrackerVision goes beyond the direct expenses of technician travel and time."

The field service, construction, and heavy equipment workforce shortages, resulting knowledge loss, and industrial and remote working conditions make immersive technology solutions a prime fit to transform the way these sectors work. NOV, Librestream, and RealWear will come together on October 6 at the 8th annual Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit (EWTS) to share in-depth insight into NOV's adoption and use of TrackerVision, powered by Librestream and RealWear, benefits achieved, and provide best practices to other companies when considering and implementing remote collaboration solutions. Learn more about the presentation and register here.

About Librestream

Librestream transforms workforces through advanced AR and AI solutions that scale knowledge across businesses to enhance safety, efficiency and resiliency. With the Onsight augmented reality knowledge platform, Librestream helps workers and distributed teams gain immediate access to the content, people, relevant data, and guidance needed to solve business challenges. Librestream's global Forbes 2000 customer base includes energy, manufacturing, service, aerospace, and defense enterprises with aggregate annual revenues totaling $3.2T. The company has been honored with recognition including ranking as the #1 AR remote assistance solution provider by independent research firm, Verdantix, and winner of the Field Service WBR Innovation Award. Visit Librestream at www.librestream.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook & Twitter .

About RealWear

RealWear® is the world's leading provider of assisted reality wearable solutions that engage, empower, and elevate the modern frontline industrial worker to perform work tasks more safely, and with increased efficiency and precision. RealWear gives these workers real-time access to information and expertise, while keeping their hands and field of view free for work. Workers use voice-controlled commands – even in high noise environments – to collaborate with remote experts or navigate through workflows.

RealWear offers the only assisted reality wearable solutions fully supported by the world's leading video conferencing applications. RealWear is compatible with worker PPE, purpose-built for industry and enterprise, and features the only "full shift" battery in its category. RealWear is field proven with world-class customers, including ExxonMobil, Goodyear, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, and BMW, who use it to improve workplace safety while delivering unprecedented ROI.

RealWear is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington in the United States, with local offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, and Japan, along with a new customer experience center in Dubai. RealWear's number one position was further strengthened with triple (3X) year-over-year growth in 2020. The company has shipped wearable devices to more than 3,000 unique enterprise customers worldwide in a range of industries, including Energy, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Automotive, and Telecommunications. For more information, visit www.realwear.com.

About NOV

NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 150 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. The energy industry depends on NOV's deep expertise and technology to continually improve oilfield operations and assist in efforts to advance the energy transition towards a more sustainable future. NOV powers the industry that powers the world. Visit www.nov.com for more information.

Librestream press kit here .

