Augmented Intelligence Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Technology, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Intelligence Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Augmented intelligence market size is projected to grow from USD 17.9 billion in 2022 to USD 54.7 billion in 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period.
The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Among deployment type, the cloud segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing generation of data leads to various challenges for several organizations. These challenges include storage, privacy, and affordability. Most of the augmented intelligence market demands cloud-based solutions as they are cost-effective and easily scalable.
The SMEs segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Among the organization size, the large enterprises are projected to dominate the market, while the SMEs segment is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.
The adoption of Augmented intelligence and services among large enterprises is high as large enterprises use augmented intelligence solutions for specific use cases. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.
Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Security spending in Asia Pacific is increasing significantly due to the ever-growing threat landscape.
Traditional methods are no longer adequate for advanced digitalization. Hence, Augmented Intelligence vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Augmented Intelligence market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Augmented Intelligence Market
4.2 Market: Top Three Verticals
4.3 Market, by Region
4.4 North America: Market, by Technology and Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Volume of Complex Business Data
5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Advanced Augmented Intelligence and Analytics Tools
5.2.1.3 Adoption and Scaling of Digital Initiatives
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Apprehension About Technologies Replacing Humans
5.2.2.2 Data Security Concerns
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing Technologies
5.2.3.2 High Adoption of Augmented Intelligence Solutions Among SMEs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Integration of Data from Data Silos
5.2.4.2 Ownership and Privacy of Collected Data
5.2.4.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce
5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.3 Augmented Intelligence: Evolution
5.4 Case Study Analysis
5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
5.4.1.1 Case Study 1: Cognizant's AI and Automation Solution Helps An Insurance Company Improve the Insurance Claims Process
5.4.1.2 Case Study 2: Eiffage Becomes Proactive in Its Financial Management with Tibco Spotfire Software
5.4.2 It & Telecom
5.4.2.1 Case Study 1: Orange Builds a Sustainable Data Practice with the Help of Dataiku
5.4.3 Retail & Consumer Goods
5.4.3.1 Case Study 1: Asos Used Microsoft Azure Ml Service to Reduce Time-To-Market for a Recommendations Model
5.4.4 Energy & Utilities
5.4.4.1 Case Study 1: Intermediate Energy Company Drills Down into Data Insights for Better Performance
5.4.5 Transportation & Logistics
5.4.5.1 Case Study 1: Sisense Allows Air Canada to Extract Meaningful Insights and Has Become An Indispensable Operational Management Tool
5.4.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences
5.4.6.1 Case Study 1: the Company Focuses on Integrating Data to Get a 360-Degree View of Customers, Without Restoring Manual Processes
5.4.6.2 Case Study 2: Inspire Used Ml to Connect Millions of Patients and Caregivers on AWS
5.4.7 Manufacturing
5.4.7.1 Case Study 1: IBM Helped Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd. (Csot) Boost Production Quality and Throughput
5.4.8 Media & Entertainment
5.4.8.1 Case Study 1: One of the World's Leading Media Conglomerates Adopted Hcl's Augmented Intelligence Solution to Redefine User Experience Through Human-Centric Design
5.4.9 Government & Defense
5.4.9.1 Case Study 1: by Moving to Equinix's Ty3 Facility, Oanda Was Able to Improve this Time by 93%, Providing Its Japanese Customers with Real-Time Access to Its Foreign Exchange Trading Market
5.5 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Augmented Intelligence Ecosystem
5.9 Pricing Model Analysis
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Regulatory Implications
5.12 Augmented Intelligence Market: COVID-19 Impact
5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria
6 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Component
6.1.2 Component: Market Drivers
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Technology
7.1.2 Technology: Market Drivers
7.2 Machine Learning
7.3 Natural Language Processing
7.4 Computer Vision
7.5 Other Technologies
8 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Organization Size
9.1.2 Organizations Size: Market Drivers
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Vertical
10.2 Vertical: Market Drivers
10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.4 Telecommunications & It
10.5 Retail & Consumer Goods
10.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences
10.7 Government & Defense
10.8 Media & Entertainment
10.9 Manufacturing
10.10 Transportation & Logistics
10.11 Energy & Utilities
10.12 Other Verticals
11 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Player Strategies
12.3 Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Players
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
12.6.1 Progressive Companies
12.6.2 Responsive Companies
12.6.3 Dynamic Companies
12.6.4 Starting Blocks
12.7 Competitive Benchmarking
12.8 Competitive Scenario
12.8.1 Product Launches
12.8.2 Deals
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Major Players
13.2.1 IBM
13.2.2 Salesforce
13.2.3 Google
13.2.4 Microsoft
13.2.5 SAP
13.2.6 SAS
13.2.7 Cognitivescale
13.2.8 Qliktech International Ab
13.2.9 Tibco
13.2.10 AWS
13.2.11 Neoris
13.2.12 Sisense
13.2.13 Microstrategy
13.2.14 Dataiku
13.3 SMEs and Startups
13.3.1 Cosmo Tech
13.3.2 Jumio
13.3.3 Lucidworks
13.3.4 Squirro
13.3.5 Datarobot
13.3.6 Bondi Labs
13.3.7 Eazyml
13.3.8 Stradigi AI
13.3.9 Aible
13.3.10 Pecan AI
13.3.11 TelliUS
13.3.12 Binah.ai
13.3.13 Augmented Intelligence (Aui)
13.3.14 Pryon
13.3.15 Bioxplor
13.3.16 Causa Lens
14 Adjacent and Related Markets
15 Appendix
