Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Market to grow by USD 162.71 billion, Driven by Increasing Demand for AR & VR Technology - Technavio

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report extensively covers augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market segmented by technology (AR and VR) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment - The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market share growth by the AR segment will be significant for revenue generation. Factors such as new product (hardware and software) launches, growing adoption of AR in different application areas, and rising funding and investments in AR technology are attributed to the high growth rate of the AR segment. The extensive application of AR in various fields increases its demand. Moreover, several vendors manufacture hardware, such as headsets, smart glasses, and lenses for AR technology. The rise in popularity of AR technology is driving its use in various sectors such as enterprise, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and education.

Regional Analysis - 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for augmented reality and virtual reality in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as the presence of key vendors; the growing gaming industry in Asia , especially in Japan , China , and India ; and rising investments in AR and VR technologies to expand their application in different fields will facilitate the augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Major Growth Drivers

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) markets report the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Increasing demand for AR and VR technology

Surging product launches

Rising number of M&A activities

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market: Vendor Analysis

The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. among others.

Alphabet Inc.- The company offers AR and VR under the brand name Google AR & VR.

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 46% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 162.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.13 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc., HP Inc., HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Snap Inc., Sony Corp., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

AR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

VR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Facebook Inc.

HP Inc.

HTC Corp.

Magic Leap Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Snap Inc.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

