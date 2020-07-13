Augmented Reality Innovator Taqtile Wins 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award - Mixed Reality Category

SEATTLE, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taqtile today announces it is the winner of the Mixed Reality 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its Manifest® platform. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft Azure cloud computing technology.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries.

Taqtile is being recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Mixed Reality category. With partner Life Cycle Engineering, provider of innovative engineering solutions for more than four decades, the Manifest mixed-reality platform is a critical component in the system capable of delivering maintenance and repair expertise from Navy veterans in Pearl Harbor and Washington state shipyards to sailors in Guam. Through this program, sailors can follow step-by-step procedures overlaid upon maritime apparatus to correct equipment casualties, ensure configuration control, increase operational availability, and improve readiness.

"Winning the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award demonstrates that leveraging spatial computing and cloud technology with our Manifest platform is delivering significant customer value today," said Taqtile CEO, Dirck Schou. "The combination of Manifest and Microsoft Azure delivers powerful tools for companies in a wide variety of industries, enabling their frontline workers to more efficiently, thoroughly, and safely complete complex tasks."

The Mixed Reality Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has designed, developed, and deployed a solution that helps customers accelerate their digital transformation using mixed reality technology and Azure services. Taqtile's Manifest platform empowers companies to easily capture the skills of subject matter experts and share that knowledge with frontline-workers at any time, and in any place using augmented reality.

"It is an honor to recognize the winners and finalists of the 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. "These partners go above and beyond, delivering timely solutions that solve the complex challenges that businesses around the world face – from communicating and collaborating virtually to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services, and beyond. I am proud to honor and congratulate each winner and finalist."

About Taqtile

Taqtile enterprise software leverages augmented reality to make Everyone an Expert, capturing the unique knowledge of company experts and sharing that knowledge with frontline workers. By virtually transporting the knowledge of experts when and where it's needed, sometimes under the most urgent circumstances, Taqtile customers enhance operational capabilities and improve performance. The Manifest platform allows company experts to easily document and record tribal knowledge, and distribute it across an entire workforce, enabling less experienced operators to easily follow instructions and complete complex tasks safely and consistently. For more information on Manifest, please visit www.taqtile.com.

About Life Cycle Engineering

Life Cycle Engineering (LCE) provides consulting, engineering, information technology and education solutions that deliver lasting results for private industry, the Department of Defense and other government organizations. The quality, expertise, and dedication of our employees enable Life Cycle Engineering to serve as a trusted resource that helps people and organizations to achieve their full potential. Founded in 1976, LCE is a privately held, employee-owned company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina with offices across North America and experience around the globe. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook for company updates.

