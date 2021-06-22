Augmenting creativity with AI: Retresco elevates use of Natural Language Generation to the next level by launching pioneering feature

BERLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of the new text variants suggestions feature, Berlin-based AI company Retresco, a pioneer in the area of Natural Language Generation, provides a software function that uses artificial intelligence to automatically produce phrasing suggestions in the form of complete sentences. This function automates the creative writing process and shortens it considerably, and it also significantly increases text variance without user intervention – therefore augmenting human creativity with the power of AI. Retresco is taking a pioneering step toward end-to-end text generation, commonly considered the future of NLG.

Retresco's NLG software (textengine.io) now independently suggests high-quality texts based on a sample sentence entered - within milliseconds and without any complicated setup by the user. The automatically generated texts can be adopted either partially or completely and can also be revised at any time. Human and machine thus work hand in hand: the software generates data-based text suggestions, while the human user ultimately decides how to use them. The result: significantly greater text variance, more efficient processes in the creation of texts, a better user experience, and support for the most difficult aspect of writing: creativity.

This new feature is particularly relevant in cases where large volumes of versatile, high-quality text are required at frequent intervals and often under time pressure. In e-commerce, for instance, online stores need numerous product descriptions that, above all, have to be highly varied and SEO-optimized – these texts must be created quickly, but they also need to be of the highest possible quality.

With the current feature release, Retresco is further expanding its pioneering technological activities in the field of AI-based language technologies and taking a decisive step toward end-to-end text generation. Alexander Siebert, CEO and founder of Retresco, explains: "Our long-term goal is a system that can easily be fed a single target sentence or text, learn from it, and automatically write a new text without human intervention. Retresco's new automatic creativity support is an important step toward achieving this. It considerably increases the degree of automation, speed, and deployability of NLG for our clients."

Retresco's new feature is setting benchmarks in the development and application of NLG: numerous other releases in the area of end-to-end generation will follow, enabling the machine creation of text with an even higher degree of automation, efficiency, and creativity.

