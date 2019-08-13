August Is National Hair Loss Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As we wrap up the carefree days of seasonal summer fun, August is the time to bid farewell to abbreviated workweeks, cabana cookouts, memory-making family vacations and a voluminous head of hair?? Since an estimated 80 million Americans, (50M men/ 30M women), experience some level of hair loss, National Hair Loss Awareness Month shifts the focus on prevention and treatment to reduce these startling yet oftentimes reversible statistics.

PDOgro™ Patient Margie Discusses Hair Growth Results with ABC NEWS Local10 Miami

Internationally Recognized, ABHRS-Certified Hair Restoration Surgeon Dr. Alan J. Bauman shares proper protocols to hold onto the hair you have and discusses treatments to consider if and when you start to lose it. According to Dr. Bauman, "Awareness and early action are essential to improving the odds that your hair remains with you in the best condition possible for as long as possible. Hair loss may be hereditary," he states, "but the upside is, it's also avoidable."

PREVENTION

A common mistake with detecting hair loss is to rely on the "mirror test" before taking action. This type of visual cue puts you at a disadvantage because science shows that by the time hair loss is visible, half of your hair in that area may be already gone. Research also shows that most people who have undergone treatment for hair loss wish they started sooner.

HairCheck® & HairCam™: new measurement and evaluation tools can accurately measure and monitor your follicular condition.

A family history of hair loss, over-styling and use of harsh chemicals, illness, certain medications, smoking, stress, and poor diet can all impact hair health and influence hair loss. Experts advise eliminating as many hair loss risk factors as possible.

Don't wait to take action to reduce your risk of further hair loss. There are non-invasive therapies that can be implemented and if need be, more intensive yet minimally invasive procedures that can help reverse thinning, balding, and improve overall hair density on the scalp.

Don't be duped by potions, lotions, elixirs and "miracle hair-growth cures." If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

"It is vital to know hair loss is no longer inevitable, it's OPTIONAL," assures Dr. Bauman from his aptly dubbed "Hair Hospital," in Boca Raton, FL. "Patients are always relieved when they learn that is hair loss is a treatable condition."

TREATMENT

The most exciting news in Hair Restoration is Dr. Bauman's Proprietary and non-surgical PDOgro™ a virtually painless, non-invasive procedure that requires no recovery time or blood sample and is completed in just about an hour. FDA-cleared PDO sutures (aka threads) have been used safely in surgery for decades and, in recent years, have trended in aesthetic medicine for skin rejuvenation including tightening, lifting, and wrinkle reduction. Dr. Bauman is the first in the US to rigorously study and apply PDO to stimulate Hair Regrowth.

Additional advanced treatment options to consider and ask your ABHRS-certified physician include:

Minimally-Invasive, Permanent Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Hair Transplants using SmartGraft®, NeoGraft or the ARTAS Robotic-Assisted FUE systems that leave no telltale linear scar to hide.

3D Printed non-surgical Hair replacement Systems

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) "Vampire" Hair Growth Treatments with ECM Extracellular Matrix

Compounded 82M Minoxidil and 82F Topical Finasteride + Minoxidil

Minoxidil and 82F Topical Finasteride + Minoxidil Low-Level Laser Therapy devices, like Turbo LaserCap & CapillusRX

Nutritionals & Nutraceuticals (ViviscalPRO, Nutrafol, SuperBiotin, etc.)

Scalp Makeovers

Assembling accurate information, acting upon it at the right time and working with a qualified, experienced, and certified Hair Restoration Physician makes all the difference.

ABOUT DR. ALAN J. BAUMAN, MD, ABHRS, FISHRS

As a full-time ABHRS-certified hair transplant surgeon, Dr. Alan J. Bauman and his specialized team have dedicated themselves to providing the highest quality, most effective medical care to men and women who are affected by hair loss since starting his hair restoration practice in 1997. Dr. Bauman has treated nearly 30,000 patients and performed over 9,000 hair transplant surgeries to date. He received his M.D. degree from New York Medical College, Surgical Residency Training at Mt. Sinai Medical Center and Beth Israel Medical Center in Manhattan and completed his hair transplant Fellowship training in New York. He is a diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery (ABHRS), achieved Fellow status within the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (FISHRS), and is an accepted member of the elite International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS).

Dr. Bauman is a frequently invited faculty member at major international medical conferences and has been extensively featured in hundreds of stories, live interviews and editorials in the world's mass media and top podcasts as an expert on hair loss, hair restoration, and hair transplantation. In addition to lecturing and consulting worldwide, he sees patients and performs procedures personally at his nearly 12,000 sq ft stand-alone facility in downtown Boca Raton, FL.

