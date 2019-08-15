August is National Hair Loss Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August is Hair Loss Awareness month and an ideal time to focus on female hair loss. N.Y.C. hair loss expert, Philip Bruder M.D., says: "Most women do not realize how common it is for them to have thinning hair. 50% of women have genetic hair loss by age 50. It is not uncommon for women to show early signs of genetic hair loss at a young age, even as teenagers. Although female patterned (genetic) hair loss is the most common type of hair loss, there are many other causes." Dr. Bruder says medication, hormonal irregularities, nutritional deficiencies, underlying medical disease, autoimmunity, and follicular scarring can also contribute to hair loss:

Hairstyles: Although hair grooming practices do not accelerate genetic hair loss, they can contribute to hair breakage and, in the case of hairstyles that pull the hair, permanent scarring of the hair follicle and loss of hair density can occur.

Stress and Other Triggers: Telogen effluvium (increased hair shedding) can be triggered by acute stressors, such as giving birth, stopping birth control pills, high fevers, psychological stress, surgery, general anesthesia, weight loss, as well as chronic conditions, including hormonal irregularities, nutritional deficiencies, medical disease and medication.

Autoimmunity: Autoimmune hair loss, alopecia areata, typically presents as circular and oval patches of hair loss on the scalp, but also may cause hair loss of the eyebrows, eyelashes, and body hair. Alopecia areata can be mild with only a few patches or moderate to severe with loss of all scalp hair and, at times, loss of eyebrow, eyelash and body hair.

For those suffering from hair loss, Dr. Bruder says there are many available treatments. Treatment depends on the type of hair loss that a person has and may include Rogaine, topical or intralesional steroids, oral medications, PRP therapy, finasteride, spironolactone, and birth control pills.

