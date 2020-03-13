August Leadership Announces Managing Partner-Europe

Alastair's passion is in working with consumer goods and life sciences businesses to find the world-class leaders who can make change happen. He will be based in London.

"This was an opportunity that was impossible to resist. August Leadership is an ambitious organisation with visionary, experienced and humble leadership determined to create a new model for executive search that's fit for purpose in the 21st century," Alastair Paton, Managing Partner Europe.

"We're delighted that Alastair has chosen to join the team - his experience, passion and global perspective will add great value to the Partnership in our mission to think differently about search," said Asad Haider, Founder and CEO August Leadership.

"Alastair's joining is another important step in strengthening August Leadership's global reach which is a critical part of our offer to our clients," said Kimberly Bishop, Chairman Advisory Board and Managing Partner.

