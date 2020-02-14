Augusta Precious Metals Partners With Joe Montana to Educate and Empower Those Saving for Retirement

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Augusta Precious Metals, the leader in providing gold and silver to IRA accounts, is excited to announce a partnership with legendary quarterback Joe Montana.

After participating in a private web conference on gold and silver to IRA accounts, Joe Montana joined the Augusta Precious Metals team to share the company's mission of helping Americans maximize and protect their profits.

California-based Augusta Precious Metals is committed to helping Americans protect their hard-earned savings, including IRAs and 401(k)s, by making the gold and silver buying process affordable, easy and personal. With the key mission of helping others stabilize, build and protect wealth, Augusta Precious Metals can help retired individuals, like Montana, achieve and maintain their financial goals.

"We're very excited that Joe is a part of our team and our commitment," said Isaac Nuriani, Augusta CEO. "Joe's history and reputation embody the very qualities we want our customers to expect from us."

"After I retired from football, my number one priority was to ensure financial security for me and my family," said Montana. "I'm really excited to partner with Augusta Precious Metals and their team of experts as they have helped me diversify my portfolio and protect my hard-earned retirement savings."

As premier specialists in providing gold and silver for IRA accounts, Augusta's team will work together with Montana in a series of videos and other promotions showcasing the company's mission to educate and empower Americans to protect their retirement savings from the volatility of financial markets.

ABOUT AUGUSTA PRECIOUS METALS

A leader in providing gold and silver for IRAs through transfers and rollovers, Augusta's corporate mission is to educate and empower Americans to protect their retirement and profit by true diversification. Augusta's leadership has over 45 years of experience in helping investors protect themselves from market volatility. Their extraordinary customer service has been recognized by IRA Gold Advisor as the best Gold IRA Partner for the last three years. They also have more than 98% five-star reviews at Trustlink.org.

Learn more about how Augusta can help provide gold and silver in your IRA by calling us at 800-700-1008 or find us at augustapreciousmetals.com.

