Auguste Escoffier School Of Culinary Arts And America's Test Kitchen Bring Best In Class To Today's Home Cooks

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The ultimate classes for all things culinary have never been more accessible thanks to a joint venture between Auguste Escoffier S­­chool of Culinary Arts Chicago and America's Test Kitchen with the announcement of their new online cooking classes.

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, one of the most famous names in cuisine and culinary education, and America's Test Kitchen, one of the most trusted authorities in recipe development and instruction, are joining forces to offer some of the most tried and true home recipes and technique-centered content available online. Escoffier professional chefs will offer additional one-on-one support and guidance for those subscribing to access any of the more than 230 online culinary classes. For details on the catalog of classes including advanced knife skills, feeding a crowd, bakery-style pastries, sauces 101 and weeknight meals, visit escoffieronline.com.

"This professional pairing is the ultimate gourmand dream team," said Tracy Lorenz, president and chief executive officer of Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. "We're excited to offer this 'all-you-can-cook' online subscription for cooking classes under the name Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Home Gourmet powered by America's Test Kitchen. Subscribers get unprecedented access to an Escoffier professional chef for everything from trouble shooting recipes, to gaining additional support and perspectives to sharing ideas."

Cost structure for classes is $19.99 per month for all 230+ courses. Subscribers have access to new courses that are added on a continual basis. Classes also include recommendations on need-to-know equipment, ingredient reviews, interactive tools, and exercises designed to help track progress along with more than 5,000 photos, 200 videos and guidance from professional chef instructors. Students can also email chefs with specific questions and join online communities of fellow aspiring home chefs.

"Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is one of the most well-known and prestigious names in culinary arts and professional culinary education, and through its innovative offerings, continues to guide and inspire the culinary world," said David Nussbaum, president and CEO of America's Test Kitchen. "We are thrilled to partner with Escoffier on a best-in-class offering that will help to take home cooking to the next level."

Tutorials are led by America's Test Kitchen personalities and Escoffier professionals including:

Bridget Lancaster , host of America's Test Kitchen

, host of America's Test Kitchen Jack Bishop , chief creative officer at America's Test Kitchen

, chief creative officer at America's Test Kitchen Elle Simone , Christie Morrison and Ashley Moore , cast members of America's Test Kitchen

, and , cast members of America's Test Kitchen Miles Mitchell , chief academic officer, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Chicago

, chief academic officer, of Culinary Arts Chicago Catherine Stanton , chef instructor, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Chicago

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Home Gourmet powered by America's Test Kitchen is a partnership anchored in history and excellence within the gourmand community. As two of the industry's leading sources for online culinary training, each organization prides itself on its commitment to helping today's enthusiasts meet their greatest potential, whether they're advanced in their craft or just starting out. They joined forces to offer some of the most trusted recipes and technique content available online combined with additional support and guidance from Escoffier's professional chefs.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading provider of accredited online and campus-based culinary training and education. Under the Home Gourmet name, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Chicago also provides enthusiast content and training for today's aspiring home cooks. The Escoffier family remains actively involved with its schools founded on the principles and systems of Auguste Escoffier, the international culinary icon and father of modern cuisine. The school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business focused curriculum. Accredited programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and at ground campuses in Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colorado. https://www.escoffieronline.com.

About America's Test Kitchen

America's Test Kitchen, based in a state-of-the-art 60,000 sq. ft. facility with over 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchens and studio space, in Boston's Seaport District, is dedicated to finding the very best recipes for home cooks. Over 50 full-time (admittedly obsessive) test cooks spend their days testing recipes 30, 40, up to 100 times, tweaking every variable until they understand how and why recipes work. They also test cookware and supermarket ingredients so viewers can bypass marketing hype and buy the best quality products. As the home of Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country magazines, and publisher of more than one dozen cookbooks each year, America's Test Kitchen has earned the respect of the publishing industry, the culinary world, and millions of home cooks. America's Test Kitchen the television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/

