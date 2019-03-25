Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Announces Chef-Focused Education Partnership With Omni Hotels & Resorts

CHICAGO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two industry powerhouses, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts and Omni Hotels & Resorts, announce the unique, practical and educational partnership designed to address the critical chef shortage facing professional kitchens and restaurants across the country.

Through the new partnership, Escoffier offers its 100 percent online apprenticeship-model culinary programs and externships for Omni Hotel & Resorts' employees to take advantage of while they continue to work within the organization. Working directly with an Escoffier chef instructor, employees participating in the online program can apply their work experience at Omni toward their externship requirement.

The partnership also includes an Escoffier $2,000 per student tuition discount, along with additional financial aid options for employees who qualify. Students can graduate with either a Diploma in Culinary Arts and Operations or Diploma in Professional Pastry Arts, from an institution accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education and Training (ACCET).

"We've looked at the chef shortage crisis from all sides and are encouraged to be in the distinct position to offer our world-class culinary curriculum and programs for employees at all of Omni Hotels & Resorts properties," said Tracy Lorenz, Escoffier's president and CEO. "Our industry-recognized online programs aren't bound by geography and give employees the freedom and flexibility to take classes that fit within their schedules and apply externship requirements that develop and deepen culinary skills and knowledge. We see this apprenticeship model as a positive way to address the shortage of culinary professionals and enhance retention and advancement opportunities in the workforce."

In addition to campus-based degree and diploma programs, Escoffier is the only accredited institution to offer fully online professional diploma programs, including externships, in the United States. Escoffier is also offering two full scholarships, (value $16,000 each), for more details on employee nomination criteria, visit escoffier.edu/omni.

"This partnership allows us to immediately invest in our talented employees and give them new and exciting pathways for advancement," said Devin Burns, vice president of food and beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "The online program and tuition incentives make earning an Escoffier education an achievable goal for our full-time culinary professionals and gives them practical ways to develop skills and put them into practice."

Omni Hotels & Resorts employees who enroll in the online educational program(s) will learn from a balanced culinary and business curriculum, understand applied principles of sustainability as well as the importance of work ethics and ability to contribute in a team environment. The Diploma in Culinary Arts and Operations curriculum includes:

Culinary Foundations

Culinary Arts and Patisserie

Purchasing and Cost Control

World Cuisine

Menu Design and Management

Culinary Career Planning and Preparation

The Farm to Table Kitchen

The Diploma in Professional Pastry Arts curriculum includes:

Pastry and Baking Concepts and Foundations

Culinary Careers from Entry Level to Management

Management by Menu

Patisserie

Artisan Baking

Confiserie and Frozen Desserts

Contemporary Pastry Arts

For more information about the partnership, testimonials or details on apprenticeship reimagined, visit Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.

About Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts is a leading provider of accredited online and campus-based culinary training and education. Under the Home Gourmet name, Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts Chicago also provides enthusiast content and training for today's aspiring home cooks. The Escoffier family remains actively involved with its schools founded on the principles and systems of Auguste Escoffier, the international culinary icon and father of modern cuisine. The school's professional programs offer the proven combination of a classic and contemporary approach to modern industry skills training as well as a sustainability-centered and business focused curriculum. Accredited programs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts are available online and at ground campuses in Austin, Texas and Boulder, Colorado. http://www.escoffier.edu.

About Omni Hotels & Resorts

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at 60 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 25 iconic golf courses and 16 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest loyalty program. As a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance, Select Guest is further expanded through the DISCOVERY® loyalty program offering members additional global benefits. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families and seniors in communities in which it operates. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

