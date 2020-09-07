AUKEY Launches its First 20W Power Delivery Wall Charger

"This charger is AUKEY's first wall charger with an output of 20W, which we think is the ideal power output for users with the upcoming iPhone 12 series," explains Fei Sha, GM of AUKEY. "AUKEY has worked very hard over the past year to reduce the size and weight of chargers, and this model is a continuation of that work. This is a charger that gives you all the power you need from the smallest possible size".

Could be ideal for iPhone 12

One of the eye-catching features of the AUKEY Ultra Minima 20W Charger is the 20W output, which could fit perfectly with the upcoming iPhone 12. And with a body only slightly larger than Apple's 5W smartphone charger and weighing just 33 grams, this charger is small enough to comfortably fit in your pocket.

Tiny Yet Powerful

The charger features a single USB-C port capable of outputting up to 20W using the Power Delivery standard, which is enough wattage to charge a Nintendo Switch or even a compact MacBook.

Product Specifications:

Omnia Nano 20W PD Wall Charger

Model: PA-B1

Technology: Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 2.0

Input: 13.5-28V / 4A (DC5521 port), 5-20V / 5A (USB-C port)

USB-C Output: DC 5V 3A, 9V 2.22A (20W Power Delivery 3.0), DC 5V 3A, 9V 2A, 12V 1.5A (18W Quick Charge 2.0)

Max Power Output: 20W

Dimensions: 28.8 x 28.8 x 30.5mm / 1.13″ x 1.13″ x 1.20″

Weight: 33g / 1.16oz

For more information, please visit AUKEY Official Web or follow on social media @AUKEYofficial.

About AUKEY

AUKEY is a global charging leader that provides a variety of charging solutions all under one roof. With 15 years of experience in the charging industry, and specializing in USB-C Power Delivery fast charging, AUKEY was a pioneer of GaN tech in chargers. In addition, AUKEY is an innovator of cutting-edge technologies such as AUKEY OmniaChip, Dynamic Detect, and is the producer of the world's smallest PD chargers.

