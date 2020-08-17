AUKEY Unveils Retro-Styled and Lightweight PowerStudio 300 on Indiegogo

"Similar products in this area are the kind of thing that belongs in the tool shed, not in your home or at social gatherings", explains AUKEY CEO Lu Haichuan. "We wanted to create something that's more than just a tool or appliance, but something that brings style and individuality, in addition to practicality".

Practicality is certainly a strong point of the PowerStudio 300. Despite incorporating a vast 297Wh battery and 300W power output, the PowerStudio 300 weighs not much more than a laptop computer and is compact and highly portable. It's the perfect companion for a camping trip, hosting a social gathering, or for powering drones and video equipment far from home. It also works great as a backup in case of a power outage or other emergency, and can be connected to solar panels to act as a solar generator out in the wilderness.

You can back the PowerStudio 300 today on Indiegogo platform and grab the highly limited Super Early Bird perk. For more information, visit www.aukey.com or follow AUKEY on social media @AUKEYofficial.

