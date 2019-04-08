AUM Biosciences awarded 2019 Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year from Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AUM Biosciences has been honored with the 2019 Asia-Pacific Biotech Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan.

Vandana Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Health & Wellness, TechVision, Frost & Sullivan noted that AUM Biosciences' unique 'Asia to Global' strategy, combined with biomarker-driven precision medicine plans and digitization trials, is ideally poised to address growing industry needs for designing faster and more affordable treatment strategies distinctly for the Asian landscape.

These include the company's integration of 3 key elements in its quest of targeted cancer therapeutics: developing affordable small molecule therapies, adopting "No Biomarker-No Drug" mandate and leveraging digitization for smart data access that improves the patient management journey in a personalized manner.

Frost & Sullivan firmly believes that AUM's drug development strategies have the power to lead a long-overdue paradigm shift in the Asian biotech landscape by facilitating the development of affordable treatment options and enabling improved quality of life for cancer patients.

"Amidst this backdrop, the company's lead MNK inhibitor candidate, AUM001, demonstrates an impressive safety profile and can potentially optimize the current treatment strategies for chronic myeloid leukemia and multiple solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. AUM's unparalleled, Asia-focused drug development plans are set to enable disruptive biotech transformations in the global small molecule industry," she added.

AUM Biosciences also uniquely addresses the main concerns of the Asian biotech landscape related to treatment availability and affordability by facilitating the development of Asia-focused, affordable treatment strategies that are likely to transform the future of biomarker-based, digital precision medicine approaches.

Frost & Sullivan recognizes that AUM's comprehensive biomarker-based and trial digitization plans are likely to enable significant disruptions within the existing pharma and biotech landscape by enabling the development of precision therapies for the Asia-Pacific region. The company's affordable small molecule therapies of Asian origin will also facilitate improved disease management across the world.

"We are proud to receive this award. AUM is committed towards implementing a Holistic Approach of developing affordable cancer drugs from Asia to Global. This recognition makes our commitment even stronger," said AUM Biosciences CEO, Mr. Vishal Doshi

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About AUM Biosciences

AUM Biosciences (AUM) is an oncology-focused, Singapore HQ biotechnology company committed to developing affordable cancer therapies. Dedicated to unlocking the value in innovation, we aim to create value for patients, physicians and our partners by harnessing the power of precision medicine, and digital health. AUM Biosciences focuses on early-stage development of innovative medicines for the treatment of cancers prevalent in Asians but has the potential to address global market.

AUM develops potent and highly selective therapeutics in oncology, with an aim to change the drug development paradigm by implementing a holistic approach to developing drugs. AUM Biosciences is led by a highly-experienced management team with over 75 years of high-quality oncology drug development experience combined.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.



For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies.

Contact:





Melissa Tan Haslinda Sarabaini Corporate Communications – Asia Pacific AUM Biosciences P: +65 6890 0926 P: +6568086034 F: +65 6890 0999 E: pr@aumbiosciences.com E: melissa.tan@frost.com





http://ww2.frost.com www.aumbiosciences.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

