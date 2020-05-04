Auntie Anne's® Brings Back DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit

While the DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit was originally a limited-time special for National Pretzel Day, it received such fanfare that the iconic pretzel brand brought it back to meet the demands of their fans. A fun, unique and tasty at-home activity, each kit includes all of the ingredients and directions to make 10, freshly baked pretzels. Simply mix, twist, bake and enjoy 10 Auntie Anne's Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzels right in the comfort of your own home.

"We heard from our guests loud and clear that they are missing our hand-rolled, golden brown pretzel snacks, and quite frankly, we're missing our guests, too!" said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's. "The DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit is not only a great way to satisfy those pretzel cravings, but also creates a fun activity for families to enjoy together while remaining at home. It was originally available exclusively to celebrate National Pretzel Day, but it brought such joy to pretzel lovers that we decided we absolutely had to bring it back again. And it's available for order online, so you don't even have to leave your house! I recommend you order two – make pretzels with one kit and then get creative with the other. Wrap up hot dogs, chocolate, and more!"

The DIY At-Home Pretzel Kit is available exclusively in the United States and can be ordered online at https://auntie-annes-diy-at-home-pretzel-kit.myshopify.com. The kit is available while supplies last. Fans can share their baking experiences and unique pretzel creations by tagging @AuntieAnnes and using hashtag #QuarantineCooking on their social media channels.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's® stores can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzels for catering and delivery. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

Media Contact:

Elisabeth O'Neill

646-428-0625

[email protected]

SOURCE Auntie Anne's