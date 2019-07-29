Auntie Anne's Partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Eighth Year to Rise Against Childhood Cancer

Now through September 15, pretzel lovers can join the fight by donating $1 to ALSF with the purchase of a lemon icon at participating Auntie Anne's stores across the country. One hundred percent of these proceeds will be donated to ALSF and as a token of appreciation, guests who purchase a lemon icon will receive a coupon for $1 off their next Auntie Anne's purchase.

"Since our inception in 1988, Auntie Anne's has been focused on our community and caring for others," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's. "We're honored to continue to fulfill Auntie Anne's mission and raise awareness and continue supporting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and their fight to end childhood cancer."

"Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and Auntie Anne's share the same vision - to raise awareness of and funds for childhood cancer research. Auntie Anne's generous donations, campaigns, and of course lemonade make a great mix," said Liz Scott, Alex's Mom and Co-Executive Director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "Together, we are curing cancer one cup at a time."

To find an Auntie Anne's location near you to purchase a lemon icon for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, please visit auntieannes.com/locations.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzels for catering through AuntieAnnes.com/catering. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $175 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

