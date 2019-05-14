AUO to Unveil World's First(*) Full Screen Optical In-cell Fingerprint LTPS LCD

HSINCHU, Taiwan, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TSE: 2409;NYSE: AUO) will take part in SID's Display Week 2019 to showcase cutting edge display technologies that transform smart living in every way. Highlights include the world' first(*) full screen optical in-cell fingerprint LTPS LCD, in-cell touch LTPS LCDs with the world's smallest(*) through-hole design and narrowest(*)1.0 mm bottom border for smartphone applications; in terms of smart home setting, the world's first(*) enlarged nano wire grid polarizer mirror display and 32-inch UHD 4K advanced reflectionless display will also make their first appearance. Other exhibits include mini LED backlit LCDs across diverse professional verticals, a full range of curved car displays with multiple displays lamination, and advanced display technologies for professional designing, medical, financial and customs applications.

Ultimate Specifications for Next-Generation Smartphone Displays

To provide the best mobile usage experience possible, AUO is dedicated to enhancing both the performance and appearance of smartphone displays. AUO's 6-inch full screen optical in-cell fingerprint LTPS LCD is the first(*) of its kind to have installed an optical sensor within the LCD structure. Equipped with AHVA technology, full HD+ (1080 x 2160) resolution and 403 PPI pixel density, the panel has a full screen sensing area with the same 403 PPI sensor density and 30 ms swift sensor response time for the smoothest and most accurate sensing performance possible on a smartphone.

The 6.2-inch in-cell touch LTPS LCD sports the world's smallest(*) through-hole design. At merely 4.2 mm, the tiny drill hole is barely noticeable on a 21:9 full HD+ (1080 x 2520) screen, whose cinemascope aspect ratio combining AHVA technology is a perfect choice for film enthusiasts to entertain themselves on the move.

Also applying the AHVA technology, the 6.3-inch in-cell touch LTPS LCD has full HD+ (1080 x 2304) resolution and possesses the world's narrowest(*)1.0 mm bottom border, which is around 40% narrower than that of its counterpart in the market, making it a true work of art to marvel at with equally narrow border on all four sides of the display.

Smart Home Made Smarter with New Display Technologies

In addition to supporting professional fields with high performance displays, AUO is also driving innovation into homes with advanced display technologies. The 15.6-inch wire grid polarizer mirror display is the world's first(*) to have achieved nano-imprinting on an enlarged area, produced by seamless tiling of the conventional sized 8-inch mold. In particular, the display boasts twice the transmittance of a regular mirror display, and is equipped with AHVA technology, high reflective rate and contrast ratio.

AUO will also present the 32-inch UHD 4K display featuring advanced reflectionless technology, designed especially for showcase and professional use. Contrary to conventional displays, whose performance is often compromised by reflection and glare from ambient lighting, this new technology demonstrates excellent ambient image quality under complex illumination conditions, showing exceptional ambient contrast and color performance with high readability to deliver the most authentic and exquisite image details.

In addition to the impressive lineup at Display Week 2019, AUO will also join the Display Week Symposium with an Invited Paper: "Active Matrix Mini-LED Backlights for 1,000 PPI VR LCD" in the hope of sharing valuable findings with the display research circle to achieve further technological breakthroughs.

* Based on the available market research information as of May 14, 2019.

AUO photos can be downloaded at the Company's website:

https://auo.com/en-global/Download_Photos

Any use of photographs must cite the source thereof is from AU Optronics Corporation.

ABOUT AU OPTRONICS

AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) is one of the world's leading providers of optoelectronic solutions. Based on its profound R&D and manufacturing experience, AUO offers a full range of display applications and smart solutions integrating software and hardware, and leverages its core expertise to enter new business areas such as solar, general health and circular economy. Additionally, AUO is the first pure TFT-LCD manufacturer to be successfully listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). AUO has also been named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index since 2010. AUO's consolidated net revenues in 2018 were NT$307.63 billion. For more information, please visit AUO.com.

Safe Harbour Notice

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") (TSE: 2409;NYSE: AUO), a global leader of TFT-LCD panels, today announced the above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, the statements contained in this Release include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at the time regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues and costs, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates, yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans and business strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market, acceptance of and demand for our products, technological and development risks, competitive factors, and other risks described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2019. In addition, our SEC reports, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F contains other information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results and cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information we may provide. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

SOURCE AU Optronics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.auo.com

