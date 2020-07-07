Aura Acquires Digital Privacy and Security Company Pango

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers, today announced the acquisition of Pango, a privacy and security company with a premium subscription service that expands Aura's offerings to provide even greater identity protection and security for customers. Aura's vision is to become the premier unified security suite that protects consumers and families with the most comprehensive, data-driven products. By unifying leading privacy, identity, and security products, Aura will provide all-in-one protection for consumers.

The addition of Pango bolsters Aura's security suite by bringing together world-class products, including Hotspot Shield , which was awarded "World's Fastest VPN," according to Ookla's Speedtest.net. Hotspot Shield uses military-grade encryption and security protocols to help keep people safe from hackers and scams.

"The momentum Aura is building with the acquisition of Pango uniquely positions our business to continue scaling as we integrate exceptional products that provide a digital halo of protection for consumers. Privacy and security are more important than ever and Aura aims to be the simple holistic solution," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "The combined global business is profitable with well over $200 million revenue and a talented team of more than 450 all-stars committed to ensuring that our millions of subscribers have the most advanced technology to protect themselves and their loved ones."

This acquisition complements Aura's leading security product Identity Guard, which offers comprehensive identity theft protection using artificial intelligence to monitor threats and provides near real-time alert for customers. The combined entity creates a more robust offering that enriches Aura's product suite and expands go-to-market funnels through increased speed to market and improved cross-sell offerings.

"WndrCo's large investments in Aura and Pango were made with the goal of simplifying consumer privacy and security. Aura and Pango have built award-winning and market-leading products in identity protection, privacy, and VPNs. Combining these product offerings will allow Aura to offer people the most secure and easy to use privacy and security solution," said Sujay Jaswa, Founder and Managing Partner of WndrCo . "Since our investment in Aura last January, we have been thrilled by the company's outstanding performance under Hari's leadership. The acquisition of Pango will provide him with more products, technology, and financial strength to accelerate building this era's privacy and security leader."

Also enhancing Aura's privacy offerings are the recent acquisitions of FigLeaf and PrivacyMate to the Aura platform. FigLeaf offers consumers the choice of total digital security and privacy across all devices by enabling users to anonymize their data, while PrivacyMate continuously monitors and prevents the collection, sale, and widespread dissemination of private personal information.

Over the next four to six quarters, Aura is focused on consolidating these premium products to offer a completely holistic suite of cybersecurity features that enables ease-of-use and peace of mind for consumers.

"I am thrilled to welcome Pango, FigLeaf and PrivacyMate to the Aura family as we work to build the best all-in-one digital protection platform for consumers," said Ravichandran. "With the scale achieved through these transactions, we continue our journey to build and expand our integrated security platform. Our vision is fueled by our commitment to make digital security simple, user-friendly and accessible to everyone."

Following the transaction, Ravichandran will remain Aura's CEO, and the board will consist of Ravichandran along with Jaswa as Chairman, Accel Managing Partner Sameer Gandhi , General Catalyst Managing Director Trevor Oelschig , and Michael Stanfield . Approximately $100 million of financing for the transaction was provided by existing investors and J.P. Morgan to support the growth of the enterprise.

ABOUT PANGO

Pango is a global privacy and security company that offers an all-in-one subscription of premium and trusted products that protect people, families, and businesses from a wide variety of online threats. The subscription suite includes Hotspot Shield, the "World's Fastest VPN," according to Speedtest.net, 1Password to manage, and keep passwords safe, Robo Shield and Hiya to identify and block spam calls, and Identity Guard to safeguard your identity from the constant risk of fraud. To learn more, visit www.pango.co .

ABOUT FIGLEAF

FigLeaf Inc. is a privacy-first company that offers consumers the choice of total digital privacy, anywhere and anytime. Our comprehensive, easy-to-use privacy solution allows consumers to control their own data and identity online. FigLeaf empowers individuals with the choice for total digital privacy, helping them understand what and where data has been exposed and providing tools to securely share information in the manner they choose. Visit www.figleaf.com for more information.

ABOUT PRIVACYMATE

PrivacyMate is a proactive digital subscription solution that continuously monitors and prevents the collection and sale of personal information online and offline. PrivacyMate allows consumers to reclaim their privacy and stop the collection and distribution of personal information. For more information about PrivacyMate, visit www.privacymate.com.

ABOUT AURA

Aura™ is a technology company dedicated to simplifying digital security for consumers. Committed to creating a unified platform of services, Aura uses adaptive technology to enable customers to manage disparate cybersecurity needs with ease. Innovative personal identity protection and security products such as Identity Guard and Hotspot Shield, privacy products FigLeaf and PrivacyMate and technology services including Intrusta antivirus are part of the Aura family. Trusted by millions of customers, Aura is the digital halo that provides real-time peace of mind. For more information about Aura, visit www.aura.com.

